‘Beyond Silly’: J.K. Rowling Fires Back at Epstein Allegations

Harry Potter writer J.K. Rowling has denied ever being in contact with late pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

Rowling’s name appeared among the many A-Listers and unexpected figures in the newly released Epstein files. The billionaire author has now responded to the suggestion that she invited Epstein to a Harry Potter premiere 10 years after the financier was convicted for soliciting prostitution from a minor.

J.K. Rowling called the allegations about her connection to Jeffrey Epstein "beyond silly." Andrew Milligan/PA Images via Getty Images

Responding to a user on X, who alleged that Rowling had been “sending invitations” to Epstein after his conviction, the writer said, “This is beyond silly. Neither I, nor anybody on my team, ever met, communicated with or invited Jeffrey Epstein to anything.”

An invitation to the official Broadway opening of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, which opened in April 2018, was found within the latest batch of Epstein files released by the Department of Justice.

An invitation to the opening of "Harry Potter and the Cursed Child," found within the Epstein files. Department of Justice

Rowling released her statement after swift backlash to her alleged ties with Epstein. The author has become a controversial figure in the years since writing Harry Potter, becoming notorious for her anti-trans speech views.

Files within the Department of Justice seem to corroborate Rowling’s denial. It seems an invitation to the premiere was sent by the production’s producers, at the request of Hollywood publicist and Epstein associate Peggy Siegal. The official invitation bore Rowling’s name, but did not come from her personally.

Siegal emailed Playground Entertainment boss Colin Callender to request entry to the premiere, saying a " very important friend" wanted to attend. She did not name Epstein. Callender told Deadline that he was not aware for whom Siegal was requesting the tickets.

An invitation was indeed sent to Epstein, but according to an exchange between the financier and Siegal, he was denied entry at the door. “Couldnt get in,” he emailed the following day. “No biggy but thought you should know.”

An email from Peggy Siegal, an Epstein associate, detailed how Epstein was unable to attend the "Harry Potter" Broadway premiere. Department of Justice

Siegal responded furiously to Playground Entertainment, calling the incident “terribly upsetting,” and chiding whoever did not let Epstein into the event. She called Epstein “a captain of international finance” and a “close personal friend” of hers.