Comedy Power Couple Call It Quits Before Hitting 3-Year Mark

Bill Hader and Ali Wong have decided to part ways after more than two years of dating, according to a report from People.

Saturday Night Live alum Hader, 47, and stand-up comic Wong, 43, first made their relationship public in April 2023.

The "SNL" alum and "Beef" star have ended their on-again, off-again relationship. Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Netflix

The Daily Beast has reached out to representatives of Hader and Wong for comment.

The pair met in 2016 while working on The Angry Birds Movie. In 2022, Wong announced her separation from her husband of eight years. Two months later, Hader ended his two-year relationship with Pitch Perfect actress Anna Kendrick. The pair briefly dated in December 2022 before the Barry creator made the new relationship with his “girlfriend” public in an interview with Collider in early 2023.

According to People, the reason given for the separation is scheduling difficulties with ongoing projects.

“It was too difficult to make the relationship work with Ali’s upcoming stand-up tour and Bill’s various film and TV projects this year,” People’s source explained to the magazine. They’re instead “focusing on their work and kids, while continuing to support and root for each other.”

Hader first announced their relationship in an April 2023 interview. Maya Dehlin Spach/FilmMagic

Hader and Wong remain “amicable,” according to the report from People. “They are very much friends and still in touch,” the insider source said.

Speculation about the couple’s separation began in January of last year, when Wong didn’t mention Hader in her Golden Globes acceptance speech or walk the red carpet with him.

The news comes just weeks after Hader was reportedly accosted by Nick Reiner on the night he allegedly murdered his parents, Rob and Michele Reiner. At Conan O’Brien’s Christmas party, the deceased director’s son is said to have interrupted Hader with a series of unsettling questions, leading to a confrontation with his father, according to The Wall Street Journal.