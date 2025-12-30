Bill Maher, 69, Wants to Star on ‘The Golden Bachelor’—With a Creepy Catch

Bill Maher has a “great idea” for another Bachelor spinoff.

While chatting with his Club Random podcast guest John Stamos on the latest episode, Maher, 69, noted he was the “correct age” to star in the Golden Bachelor, but would only do so if the female contestants were in their early 20s.

“I want to be the Golden Bachelor, but none of this age-appropriate bulls--t,” he said, as Stamos clarified, “Oh, you wanna have the younger…”

Maher finished for him, “What I would actually” date, he said. “That’s a funny show,” he then declared of his age-gap version. “That’s a great f---ing show.”

Maher was rumored to be romantically linked to Noor Alfallah, who was 30 at the time. She clarified that they were "just friends." Dave Benett/VF24/WireImage for Vanity Fair

The Real Time host has been candid about preferring to date much younger women.

“I’ll say this just generally—my dating is not age-appropriate,” he said last October during an appearance on The Skinny Confidential’s Him and Her podcast. “The people who are pissed off at that, f--- you,” he added at the time. “You do you, I do me. You do what works for you.” But now he wants to do “him” on the popular reality show spinoff.

“Now, some of these girls will leave crying,” he said of the hypothetical 20-year-old contestants. “They will, because I’m gonna be real with them. Not mean, just real. I’m gonna f---ing straighten out their lives, as I have so many 20-year-old girls, 20-ish girls, in my real life. I’m very good at it.”

Maher was also rumored to have dated Canadian singer Anjulie Persaud around 2014, when she would have been 30. Jeff Vespa/VF15/WireImage

Maher has been adamant that he doesn’t “really ever want to divulge the details of my own personal life,” as he put it. Still, he’s been romantically linked by rumors to Al Pacino’s ex, Noor Alfallah, who was 30 at the time, and singer Anjulie Persaud in 2014, who was 31. Alfallah clarified last year that the pair were “just friends,” despite the rumors.