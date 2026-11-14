‘UNAPOLOGETIC’ Bill Maher, 70, Sucks Up to MAGA Nepo Baby, 44, in Cringey Exchange Maher fawned over Sarah Huckabee Sanders, saying she could be the next Republican president. HBO

Bill Maher’s interview with Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders on Friday night was a mutual lovefest that ended with the Real Time host suggesting she could be a future Republican president.

Huckabee Sanders is the daughter of Mike Huckabee, Arkansas’s 44th governor, who ran for the Republican presidential nomination in 2008 and 2016 and is now Donald Trump’s ambassador to Israel. She appeared on Real Time with Bill Maher on Friday night to promote her new book, Unapologetic.

Maher welcomed Huckabee Sanders to the show and spoke warmly of her work as Arkansas governor, praising her approach to issues including free school breakfasts.

ADVERTISEMENT

As they wrapped up their cozy chat, Maher said, “They’re going to come after you to run for president now.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Huckabee Sanders replied that she was “just glad I still have a job this week.”

Sarah Huckabee Sanders Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Maher spent much of the interview lobbing softballs at Huckabee Sanders, praising her efforts to reduce the influence of unions in schools and arguing that some Democrats who had won in the midterms supported communist policies, not socialist ones.

Get the Best of the Beast Sign Up for Our Obsessed Newsletter SUBSCRIBE By clicking “ SUBSCRIBE ” you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

The interview began with Huckabee Sanders telling Maher that she had been in the audience for one of his shows as a child, when her father appeared as a guest.

Maher’s first question praised Huckabee Sanders for holding on to the governorship amid a Democratic wave that swept Republicans out of office in states including Kansas, Texas, and Mississippi.

Mike Huckabee Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Maher described her policy platform as “smart common sense workable policies,” before attempting to get Huckabee Sanders to critique the Trump administration.

The former White House press secretary declined to take the bait, instead praising Trump for giving her the opportunity to serve as his press secretary during his first term.

Maher pointed out that Karoline Leavitt, another former White House press secretary, had said very similar things when he interviewed her a few weeks ago.

Huckabee Sanders slipped right back into spokesperson mode to defend Trump, saying he loved America and wanted “to see it succeed.”

Maher’s one significant point of contention was Trump’s refusal to concede his 2020 election loss, with Huckabee Sanders saying she would agree that Trump “did not assume that office.”

“And this is where we are, folks, this is where we are,” Maher mused, before changing the topic.

He ended the chummy conversation by saying he hoped she would “come back when they make you the president.”

Play Video

Unlock a year of full access to The Daily Beast for $35. Monthly $1 First month then $5.99/month SELECT What's Included Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $5.99 monthly. Cancel anytime Annual $35 First year then $59.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate - Save 47%

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $59.99 yearly. Cancel anytime Best Value Premium $79 First year then $119.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate

Full access to the Daily Beast Substack ($60 value)*

Premium ad-free reading

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $119.99 yearly. Cancel anytime *Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email. Choosing the Premium plan constitutes your permission to share your subscription email with Substack and your agreement to Substack’s Privacy Policy. Looks like you already have a subscription! Account (completed) Payment (completed) Confirmation (completed) You're all set! Thanks for subscribing. Back 1 Account 2 Payment 3 Confirmation Sign in or create an account Email Continue OR Continue with Google Continue with Facebook Loading subscription options

Register below to read this article for free or subscribe

to unlock unlimited access to The Daily Beast. Register