‘LOSING IT’ Bill Maher, 70, Reveals New Details About Deranged Trump Dinner The comedian just can’t seem to quit the man who called him a “COMPLETE AND TOTAL LOSER.”

Bill Maher is sharing his insights into Donald Trump’s state of mind after spending “seven hours” with him at the White House.

Maher said on his Club Random podcast that he believes Trump is “losing it.” The talk show host regularly stokes the ire of both the president and left-leaning critics by cozying up to Trump and then turning on him. He made similar comments on Monday, when he called Trump a “hero” but also a “corrupt sheriff with Tourette syndrome.”

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He told his guest, Breaking Bad star Dean Norris, that he confronted Trump’s 2020 election denialism to his face during both White House meetups.

Donald Trump and Bill Maher Reuters/HBO

“I tried to convince him the first time I had dinner with him that actually losing the in-between election was the best thing that ever happened because it’s like in a superhero movie or really any movie, you know, there’s three reels,” he said. “The hero has to fall in the second reel so that he can rise again.”

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Maher and Trump had the conversation about 2020 again during his latest dinner with the president alongside Kid Rock and Stephen A. Smith, the host said, which ended with Trump calling Maher a “COMPLETE AND TOTAL LOSER” he had to be begged to sit down with. “He said this a few nights ago: ‘I won the popular vote three times.’ I said, you won it once. To his great credit, he doesn’t get mad at me.”

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Trump was pretty mad after the dinner, however, when he wrote his longest Truth Social post to date to trash Maher, whom he also called a “major POTHEAD” in the 1323-word screed.

A snippet of Trump’s Truth Social tirade against comedian Bill Maher. Truth Social/ @RealDonaldTrump

Prior to the humiliating post, Maher said he no longer felt “threatened” by the “lame duck” president.

“I’ve now spent seven hours” with Trump at the White House, Maher went on, and concluded that Trump has “a reasonable grasp of reality and then it sort of… he loses it.”

“‘You’re my enemy,’ and then, ‘Please pass the peas.’ That’s as best as I can describe it.” Maher added, “I think it’s… he’s honestly losing it. Or then gaining it. I don’t know.”

Trump hurled 10 direct insults at Maher after their latest dinner together. Real Time with Bill Maher/ YouTube

“But I’ve seen both, and both—I don’t think it’s an act. I don’t think he ever acts. I mean, that’s the thing. He doesn’t really, for better or worse,” Maher continued. “He just doesn’t hide anything. That’s what I mean about Tourette syndrome. If he’s thinking about your a--, he’ll say it.”

As for the president’s homoerotic comments from the midterms campaign trail, Maher confirmed that Trump didn’t “pat him on the a--” during his White House visits, as Norris suggested. The host insisted that Trump, who has faced accusations of sexual misconduct by almost three dozen women—some of whom alleged they were minors at the time—was a “huge player. No one can deny that. I mean, he was what we would call a dog.” (Trump has denied all wrongdoing.)

“He’s plainly not gay,” Maher said, as he argued the comments were part of Trump’s tendency to say too much.

Trump regularly complimented Jon Husted’s physique on the campaign trail as he tried to retain his Ohio Senate seat. Husted, along with several other candidates Trump endorsed, lost during the midterms' "Blue Wave." Kevin Lamarque/REUTERS

“I always say he’s a corrupt sheriff with Tourette syndrome,” he added, in his bizarre defense of Trump. “He’s not wrong that the town does need cleaning up, and in some ways he has ideas for it. I mean, certainly, he closed the border in a way that is effective—and then went too far, obviously. I think in many other ways, but not all of his ideas about cleaning up the town are wrong. But he’s corrupt.”

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