GETTING MESSY Bill Maher, 70, Addresses ‘Threat’ From Best Frenemy Trump The new comments emerged after Trump posted his longest Truth Social post ever about the comedian.

Bill Maher denies feeling “threatened” by “lame duck” Donald Trump.

In an episode of Maher’s Club Random podcast that was taped before Trump’s Sunday-night meltdown calling him a “COMPLETE AND TOTAL LOSER,” Maher said his life hasn’t been “affected by Donald Trump at all.”

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While blasting “Hollywood phonies” who sound the alarm on Trump, Maher said they should “recognize the cognitive dissonance between the country and your life.”

Donald Trump and Bill Maher Reuters/HBO

“People come up to me often at restaurants, nice restaurants where rich people go… and they say some version of, or very often, exactly, say, ‘Bill, what are we going to do?’ And I know what they mean,” he explained. “They mean Trump is so awful, what are we going to do? And I always say, ‘Go back to the table and finish your $1,000 dinner for three people, you f---ing phony.’ Because your life is great. Your life has not been actually affected by Donald Trump at all.”

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“That’s not to say Donald Trump is not a threat in the many ways he has always been, but is way less so now. He’s a lame duck now. But just recognize the reality of that. Your life didn’t end,” when Trump was elected, Maher continued.

Bill Maher shows the list of insults he got Donald Trump to sign. Real Time with Bill Maher

Maher published his pre-taped declaration just after Trump posted his longest Truth Social post ever at a whopping 1,321 words. In the post, Trump, 80, raged at Maher, with whom he dined a second time at the White House on Oct. 15, calling the Real Time host a “coward,” “liar,” “pothead,” and “sleazebag.”

Factbase post about Trump's epic Truth Social post. X

Before the rant, Maher said Trump’s bark was worse than his bite. “I mean, I was more alarmed about Donald Trump 10 years ago than I was now,” he said on Club Random. “He hadn’t been president yet, and I already was recognizing the fact that he doesn’t concede elections. I was the first one to say this is not going away and this is going to be a giant problem.”

Amid criticism for his second meeting with the president, Maher told his Real Time viewers during his Oct. 23 monologue, “Yeah, I did it again, b---hes. I know. I’m the bad guy because I go and say face to face to the man the things you write in articles that he’ll never read, but OK.

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“You know what?” he added. “F--- you. I like these dinners.”

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