FROM ALL SIDES MAGA Governor Humiliated in Off-the-Rails ‘View’ Meltdown Sarah Huckabee Sanders’ tense interview drew groans from the audience.

Former Trump press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders became combative on The View as the audience groaned and the hosts grilled her on her loyalty to MAGA.

Sanders, one of the few MAGA lawmakers to win re-election after the midterms as Arkansas governor, touted her policies as the reason voters kept her in office this month.

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Her cordial start was interrupted when co-host Ana Navarro asked about Trump’s immigration crackdown in light of the fact that Arkansas’ workforce is up to 10 foreign-born.

“How do you reconcile elevating Stephen Miller?” Navarro asked, given those numbers. “Make it make sense.”

Huckabee was in the hot seat during her appearance on "The View." Jeenah Moon/Jeenah Moon/REUTERS

Sanders replied, “The first thing is the president was exactly right to secure our border and to put an intense focus on violent criminal illegals.”

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Navarro pressed, “I have to stop you there because the majority of the people do not have violent, criminal records,” after which the crowd applauded.

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“That’s not what I said,” Sanders snapped.

“But if that’s the focus, then how?” Navarro tried to clarify.

“Nope—you’re not gonna twist my words,” Sanders pushed back.

“What I said was the president was right to focus on those people.”

Not willing to let her off the hook, Navarro interjected, “But did he focus?”

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Sanders insisted, “I think we need to have a secure border, and I think he did that,” but her hot seat was nowhere near cooling.

Sunny Hostin jumped in, “I do want to say people aren’t illegal—they’re undocumented.”

Sanders, still on defense, maintained, “Well, actually, if you break the law, that’s the definition of illegal.”

Hostin pushed, “People are not illegal. They may commit crimes, but they’re not illegal.”

Sanders concluded, “That’s factually incorrect,” while Hostin added, “It’s not.”

It wasn’t just the hosts taking Sanders to task, as she appeared on the show to promote her memoir, Unapologetic: Clarity and Conviction in a World Gone Crazy. Sanders drew ridicule on Saturday after she posted what appeared to be an A.I.-generated image of herself holding the book on social media. The View audience seemed unlikely to pick up a copy on Monday, if their loud groans at her were any indication.

Sanders was one of the few MAGA governors to maintain her seat after the "Blue Wave" at the midterms. Dominic Gwinn/Middle East Images/AFP via Getty Images

After their disagreement on how to refer to undocumented people who have committed crimes in the U.S., Hostin asked Sanders whether she believes Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth is “doing a good job.”

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Sanders repeatedly sidestepped the question, calling Hegseth’s job “difficult,” before finally saying, “I think from the things that I have seen personally, yes.” The crowd audibly grumbled at her answer.

“Unlike any of us sitting here, he’s put on a uniform and fought to defend it,” Sanders said. “He stood and helped swear in other members of the military, talked about what that means, the service and the sacrifice that comes with it.”

Sanders drew ridicule for the image on Saturday. X/screengrab

The Arkansas governor served as a White House Press Secretary under Trump’s first administration. She was at odds with some of MAGA in September when her ad touting the state’s new Medicaid welfare-to-work requirement depicted a white man as one of the state’s welfare recipients. The View hosts did not ask Sanders about the backlash.

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