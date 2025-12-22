Blonde Cher, 79, Parties With Boyfriend, 39, After ‘SNL’

Cher, 79, and her boyfriend, 39, showed up in style at the Saturday Night Live afterparty.

The pop star and her partner, Alexander “AE” Edwards, arrived at the party in New York City on Saturday night wearing glitzy outfits, and with naturally dark-haired Cher sporting blond locks.

Alexander Edwards and Cher arrive at the “Saturday Night Live” afterparty on Dec. 21, 2025, in New York City. XNY/Star Max/GC Images

The couple made their appearance after SNL’s Christmas episode, where Cher helped to bid farewell to cast member Bowen Yang.

During the episode, Cher walked on stage and told an emotional Yang, “Well, everyone thought you were a little bit too gay. But you know what? You’re perfect for me.”

Cher has been dating Edwards, a music producer, for more than two years. “Nobody knows what goes on between us, but we just have a blast,” Cher told Gayle King on CBS Mornings in November this year.

Dark-haired Cher goes blonde for the “SNL” afterparty. XNY/Star Max/GC Images

“I used to say, God, give me a toddler and a man,” she added, saying that she couldn’t be happier.