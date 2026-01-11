Bob Weir, Grateful Dead Founding Member, Dies at 78

Bob Weir, guitarist, vocalist, and a founding member of legendary jam band the Grateful Dead, has died at the age of 78.

“It is with profound sadness that we share the passing of Bobby Weir,” his family announced in a statement. “He transitioned peacefully, surrounded by loved ones, after courageously beating cancer as only Bobby could.”

Bob Weir accepts the 2025 MusiCares Persons of the Year award on Jan. 31, 2025. Kevin Mazur/Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The

Weir’s family shared that the iconic rocker had been diagnosed with cancer in July, which he overcame, but “succumbed to underlying lung issues.”

Weir, who was born in San Francisco on Oct. 16, 1947, played a pivotal role in shaping the “San Francisco sound” that permeated the revolutionary spirit of the 1960s and early ’70s.

Jerry Garcia, left, and Bob Weir of the Grateful Dead perform at New York City's Academy of Music on March 21, 1972. Newsday LLC/Newsday via Getty Images

“For over 60 years, Bobby took to the road,” his family’s statement read. “[He] will forever be a guiding force whose unique artistry reshaped American music.”

As a member of the Grateful Dead, Weir was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1994 and received a Kennedy Center Honors prize in 2024.

The Grateful Dead photographed in San Francisco in 1965. Hulton Archive/Getty Images

“The Grateful Dead was the California state band,” David Letterman said in his Kennedy Center Honors speech. “The Grateful Dead created an entire musical culture with its own rules and language.”

“Now their music fills the universe,” the comedian added.

Tributes have poured in since the announcement of Weir’s passing.

Bob Weir and Jerry Garcia of the Grateful Dead in Phoenix, AZ on 3/6/94 (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc) Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc

“Bob Weir wasn’t The Other One, he was That Guy,” TV personality Andy Cohen wrote on social media, referencing Weir’s musical project after the Grateful Dead. “He was impossibly beautiful and wildly fiery, intense, and passionate.”

Cohen went on to note that whenever Weir talked about the death of Grateful Dead bandmember Jerry Garcia, “he referred to it as ‘checkin’ out.’ That felt so graceful a way to put it.”

“Bob checked out, but his music is going to live gloriously forever, and so will he,” Cohen continued. “One of the absolute coolest and best to ever do it.”

“It was a great pleasure and a privilege to know you, brother,” Sean Ono Lennon, son of John Lennon and Yoko Ono, shared, along with a photo of himself and Weir.

Guns N’ Roses guitarist Slash also shared an image of Weir, which he captioned with a broken heart emoji.

Weir’s passing leaves drummer Bill Kreutzmann, 79, as the sole surviving founder of the band. Drummer Mickey Hart, 82, who joined the band in 1967, is the only other surviving core member.

Weir is survived by his wife of 26 years, Natascha Münter, and their two daughters, Monet and Chloe. The family has requested privacy at this time and given thanks for the “outpouring of love, support, and remembrance.”