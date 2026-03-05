‘West Wing’ Star’s Wife Unloads on Bill Maher for Attacking Him

Actress Amy Landecker lambasted “hypocrite” Bill Maher for using her husband, Bradley Whitford, as a liberal punching bag.

“If Bill Maher wants to come after my fricking husband one more time and complain about the fact that people who are known are having an opinion. Who is he? What is he famous for? Just being known and having an opinion?” Landecker, 56, said with Whitford by her side on Obsessed: The Podcast. “And then coming after him and going, ‘Oh, you’re the worst kind of liberal.’ Well, to me, he’s the worst kind of hypocrite.”

In August 2024, Whitford, 66, tweeted at Curb Your Enthusiasm actress Cheryl Hines after her husband, RFK Jr., suspended his presidential campaign and endorsed Donald Trump.

Amy Landecker defended her husband, Bradley Whitford, from comments made by Bill Maher in 2024. "To me, he’s the worst kind of hypocrite,” Landecker said of Maher. Raymond Hall/GC Images

“Hey @CherylHines, way to stay silent while your lunatic husband throws his support behind the adjudicated rapist who brags about stripping women of their fundamental rights,” Whitford wrote. “Gutsy. Great example for the kids. Profile in courage.”

Bradley Whitford's tweet to Cheryl Hines created a social media firestorm, and drew the ire of Bill Maher. X/Screengrab

In response, Maher, 70, called out The West Wing star for “mansplaining to a woman, but of course not to her face, how she should sacrifice her marriage.”

“Going after the wife—even the mafia doesn’t do that,” Maher added on his HBO show Real Time.

“I cannot tell you the rage that I have against—I mean, you wanna talk about ‘don’t go after the wife,’ don’t go after my freaking husband, Bill Maher. Do not, because I will f---ing come for you," Landecker shot back at Maher during the podcast episode.

Landecker says Hines's abrupt political turnaround, and position amongst the Trump administration, has dissapointed her greatly—even scared her. Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Landecker was equally dismayed by Hines’s support for her husband’s role in the Trump administration, as she was disappointed in her abrupt about-face.

“My biggest issue is my heartbreak. That’s the hard part. It’s watching someone you know, who you thought you knew a certain way, and then something completely else takes place,” the Transparent actress said. “And I think that’s really where he was coming from that night.”

“We know Cheryl,” Landecker added. “She’s been a Democrat, a pro-choice, a pro-queer comedic icon. And all of a sudden, something very different is taking place. And it’s very upsetting and scary.”

More than a year later, Hines told Maher she never expected the actor to be the "a*****e" who tweeted her. YouTube/screengrab

Hines, 60, who didn’t initially respond to Whitford’s tweet, explained her reaction on Real Time with Bill Maher more than a year later.

“I woke up, and people were texting me like, ‘Whoa, this guy’s such an a-----e.’ I had a lot of guesses who the a-----e could be,” Hines, who wrote about the incident in her memoir, Unscripted, told Maher in November. “I did not think it would be Bradley Whitford.”

“It was him, but it could’ve been—and was—other people," Maher responded. “This town is a bunch of people like that.”

Whitford said Maher was like "the grandpa on the porch yelling." Mike Blake/REUTERS

Landecker and Whitford had another thing or two to say about Maher.

“First of all, why are you so grumpy? You are literally the most angry stoner I’ve ever met in my entire life,” Landecker said. “Plus, your show has never been bigger, so shut up about being canceled.”

“He is worried about cancel culture on this, his 35th year of hosting a show,” Whitford agreed. “He’s a comedian talking about politics, and he doesn’t want anyone else to express an opinion!”

The Hollywood couple’s new rom-com, For Worse, is in theaters now.