‘Breaking Bad’ House Slashes Sale Price by Whopping 90%

Walter White’s empire has officially crumbled.

The Albuquerque house that the fictional meth kingpin called home for five seasons on the hit AMC show Breaking Bad has lost 90% of its blatantly inflated market value.

YouTube/screengrab

After 370 days on the market, the owners of the real property featured in Breaking Bad have lowered the price to $400k, following an initial listing of $3.9 million.

According to a TMZ report, the homeowners were advised to list their property in the millions by someone who claimed to sell “famous” properties in Hollywood.

In a fit of rage, Walter White hucks a pizza onto the roof of his Albuquerque home, which is now for sale. YouTube/screengrab

After seven months on the market, owner Joanne Padilla relisted the property, hoping to attract investors interested in converting it into a museum. Her realtor, Alicia Feil of Keller Williams Realty, says that was never possible as the house is in a residential neighborhood with strict zoning regulations.

The 54-year-old property is now listed for what Zillow considers its true market value. Though the 1,900-square-foot home bears little resemblance to its TV days, its backyard pool, four bedrooms, and gas fireplace may be enough to entice a buyer.

Padilla would be wise to listen to Feil, as the realtor is responsible for selling another Breaking Bad property: Jesse Pinkman’s house (meth lab not included).

The iconic house, which Pinkman buys from his parents to show off his newfound wealth from his drug empire, was sold in 2015. It went to market with a $1.6 million listing, but its final sale price has not been reported.

In "Breaking Bad," Jesse Pinkman buys his parents's two-story home using money made from his meth business. YouTube/screengrab

Breaking Bad is one of the most acclaimed TV shows in history. The Vince Gilligan-directed drama earned 58 Emmy nominations and won 16, including for stars Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul.

It remains to be seen whether the new price will attract new interest, though potential buyers could recoup some of their investment by checking inside the walls for any stacks of cash left behind by its previous homeowners.