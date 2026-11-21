Dean Norris opened up to “Obsessed: The Podcast” about his paternal relationship with the actor who played Walt Jr.

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Dean Norris gets emotional when he thinks about the death of his Breaking Bad co-star RJ Mitte.

“It’s still so heartbreaking, a 34-year-old man,” Norris told Obsessed: The Podcast. “I saw him about three weeks before he passed at one of these conventions, and to me he was the usual good, happy, positive guy.”

Norris and Mitte co-starred on the hit show Breaking Bad as DEA agent Hank Schrader and his nephew, Walter White Jr., respectively. The actors were close, speaking about three weeks before Mitte’s tragic death by suicide on Oct. 12 at age 34. Norris discusses Mitte’s talent and kindness in his book, Do What You’re Gonna Do: The Definitive Oral History of Breaking Bad.

RJ Mitte died in early October. Dia Dipasupil/Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

“I always felt I, like, had angst, and this and that, or problems or whatever you want to call it,” Norris said. “And he just always seemed like, ‘Hey man, give me a call. Let’s hang.’ And I’ve always loved him because I kind of felt like he was my adopted son in the show.”

Breaking Bad premiered in 2008, when Mitte was just fifteen; the pilot episode was filmed a year earlier. The hit drama follows Walter White (Bryan Cranston), a high school chemistry teacher who starts cooking and selling crystal meth with his former student, Jesse Pinkman (Aaron Paul), after receiving a terminal lung cancer diagnosis. The show won 16 Emmy Awards out of 58 nominations and was named by The New York Times as the best TV show of the 21st century.

Dean Norris as Hank Schrader in "Breaking Bad."

Mitte played White’s kindhearted teenage son, who, like the actor, had cerebral palsy. Over the course of the series, he develops a strong bond with Hank, White’s brother-in-law.

“You know, I was more of a father to him in a way than Walter was,” Norris said. “And I knew him when he was 14. I mean, our first scene together, he was 14 and fresh into the business.”

Norris writes in his book how impressive he found Mitte, despite being an acting novice going up against established stars. His thoughtfulness and professionalism, especially as a teenager, were inspiring. So was his perseverance.

Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul as Walter and Jesse in "Breaking Bad." Ben Leuner / AMC

“At any number of points along the journey, RJ’s dream could have died,” Norris wrote in his book. “It’s hard enough for a known actor to land a role in a show of this quality, but for a newcomer, it must have been daunting, although you never would have known it by the way he carried himself on set.”

A year before Mitte’s death, Norris interviewed him for the book. By the time it came out, Mitte had died. Norris said he wishes “that I could have dedicated the book to him, but it was already in print.” He said that subsequent reprints will include the new dedication.

“You become a family when you do a show like that, and you go through this fire of craziness that we all went through,” Norris continued. “And it’s something that you can only kind of share with the six other people that were in the show with you. He’ll always be a part of my heart and our Breaking Bad family. It’s just such a tragedy.”

(L-R) Bob Odenkirk, RJ Mitte, Bryan Cranston, and Dean Norris pose at the premiere of the documentary "No Half Measures: Creating the Final Season of Breaking Bad." Mario Anzuoni/REUTERS

In the book, Norris quotes Mitte discussing the lasting impact of Breaking Bad on his own life. Mitte mused about the show’s longevity and magnitude, saying the role would stay with him forever.

“I will be eighty years old in a nursing home and there will probably be someone looking at me through a window, saying, ‘There’s Walt Jr,’” Mitte told Norris. “And I’m OK with that.”

Norris said he forgot about that quote until he reread the passage after Mitte’s death.

“I wish it were the case,” Norris said, tears welling up in his eyes. “I wish it were the case.”

Do What You’re Gonna Do: The Definitive Oral History of Breaking Bad is available now wherever books are sold.

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