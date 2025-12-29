Britney Spears Blasts Family in Belated Christmas Message

Britney Spears unleashed an epic drive-by against her estranged family in a belated Christmas message on social media.

Spears, 44, used her Instagram account on Sunday to post a photo of a fancy Christmas tree to her 42 million followers.

But the singer took a decidedly sarcastic tone with her caption: “Merry late Christmas to my beautiful family who have never disrespected me, harmed me, ever done anything completely unacceptable or caused unbelievable trauma, the kind you can’t fix.”

The singer has been estranged from her family since her conservatorship ended in 2021. Her father, Jamie, instigated the legal arrangement in 2008, gaining control over everything from the superstar’s finances to her birth control devices.

Britney Spears slams her family in belated Instagram festive post.

Spears said in 2021, “My dad and anyone involved in this conservatorship … they should be in jail."

In her 2023 memoir The Woman in Me, Spears accused both parents of stealing her “womanhood” from her by placing her in the strict conservatorship, while still making millions from her live performances.

However while Spears used Instagram to slam her family, she spent Christmas with one of her sons, 19-year-old Jayden.

“Britney had a fun time celebrating Christmas with Jayden — it’s been such a special holiday,” a source told People magazine.

Her other son, Sean Preston, 30, spent the festive season in Louisiana with his aunt Jamie Lynn Spears’ family, posting photos of them together on Instagram.

Britney Spears attends Sony Pictures' "Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood" Los Angeles Premiere on July 22, 2019 in Hollywood, California.

Her son’s father, Kevin Federline, this year released his own memoir, You Thought You Knew. He told Talk Shop Live that his superstar ex-wife had resumed contact with her sons after his book was published.

Federline said his sons “are trying to find a way to mend a bond between their mom.”

“They absolutely love their mom, right? I mean, they always, always have, always will,” he said. “It’s instilled in them. And I’ve always wanted for them to have a connection with their mom, the way I have with my mom.”

Britney Spears is estranged from her family.

Spears was furious about some of the contents of Federline’s book, claiming he was “constantly gaslighting” her.

“I have always pleaded and screamed to have a life with my boys,” Spears said. “Relationships with teenage boys is complex. I have felt demoralized by this situation and have always asked and almost begged for them to be a part of my life.”

She added, “Sadly, they have always witnessed the lack of respect shown by [their] own father for me. They need to take responsibility for themselves. With one son only seeing me for 45 min in the past 5 years and the other with only 4 visits in the past 5 years. I have pride too. From now on I will let them know when I am available.”

Spears has largely fallen out of contact with hre two sons.

In her Instagram message, Spears did have a sweet message for her 7-year-old niece Ivey, whose mother is her sister, Jamie Lynn, saying, “Hello.. I just want to hold you, my love.”