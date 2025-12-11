Cardi B Responds to JD Vance Jumping Into Rap Feud

Cardi B isn’t sweating the fact that JD Vance is not in her fan club.

The I Like It singer, 33, fired back Thursday after the vice president jumped into her rap feud with Nicki Minaj, 43.

“I’m sooo famous,” she wrote on her account.

The vice president, 41, posted “Nicki > Cardi,” in response to a now-deleted post from Minaj, which reportedly read, “Vance > Rants.”

Minaj and Cardi B have been feuding since 2017, when their songs that year allegedly took shots at each other. The rivalry flared up again in September 2025 after Cardi B dropped her new album, Am I the Drama?, with the two trading insults on X following Minaj’s jab at Cardi B’s album sales.

Cardi B has been critical of the Trump administration, denouncing cuts to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) and telling lower-income voters that he “was never for y’all poor motherf---ers.” She also appeared at a Democratic rally and wrote a heartfelt Instagram post following Kamala Harris’s loss in the 2024 presidential election.

“They can never say you didn’t run your race with honesty and with integrity,” the rapper wrote, addressing the former vice president.

Meanwhile, Minaj has been actively posting messages praising the Trump administration, including her now–open supporter, Vance.

“Nothing brings me joy like the Vance memes & knowing he leaned into it like a boss,” the Super Bass singer wrote on Thursday, adding that “Vance is an assassin. Don’t debate him. On anything. Quick as a computer. Maybe quicker.”

Minaj has also reposted several posts about Trump, appearing to praise his dancing in one of them.

Nothing brings me joy like the Vance memes & knowing he leaned into it like a boss



Top Tier Comedy



Character = 100



But make no mistake, Vance is an assassin. Don’t debate him. On anything. Quick as a computer. Maybe quicker.



He’s the best blend I’ve ever seen of us&them pic.twitter.com/6dpSKljsNT — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) December 11, 2025

The rapper’s support for the president is not new. In 2020, she told Rolling Stone that although she did not support Trump’s immigration policies or “children being taken away from their parents,” she still thought he was “funny as hell” on Celebrity Apprentice.

During Trump’s second administration, Minaj’s criticism appears to have been cast aside, as she aligned with the president over the contested allegations that Christians are persecuted in Nigeria.

“I would like to thank President Donald Trump for prioritizing this issue and for his leadership on the global stage,” Minaj, who was born in Trinidad, said at a panel for the U.S. mission to the United Nations that she attended with Minnesota’s Democratic governor, Tim Walz.

In a since-deleted post after her U.N. appearance, the rapper wrote on X: “United Nations was a MAGA flex. Trump on da text. Y’all should be afraid of what I’m gon’ do next.”

The Daily Beast has reached out to representatives for Vance, Minaj, and Cardi B for comment but received no immediate response.