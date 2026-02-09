Catherine O’Hara’s Cause of Death Revealed

Authorities have revealed Catherine O’Hara’s cause of death.

The Home Alone and Beetlejuice actress died on Jan. 30 at age 71.

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s Office has determined that O’Hara died from a pulmonary embolism, a blood clot in the lungs.

TMZ reported that rectal cancer was the underlying cause.

O’Hara’s representatives previously confirmed that she had suffered from a “brief illness.”

The Canadian-American actress was born with a rare congenital condition called situs inversus, in which the body’s internal organs are arranged as a mirror image.

O'Hara and her husband, director and production designer Bo Welch, attend Apple TV+'s Primetime Emmy Party Red Carpet on September 14, 2025. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

While the condition has not been linked to O’Hara’s death, The Washington Post reported that it can sometimes occur alongside a respiratory disorder that affects lung function.

While she was not known to be ill, O’Hara did appear more gaunt than usual in her last major public appearance at the Emmy Awards in September of this past year, where she had been nominated for her performance opposite Seth Rogen in The Studio.

O'Hara gained mainstream notoriety in the U.S. when she took on leading roles in Hollywood blockbusters ‘Beetlejuice’ in 1988 and then ‘Home Alone’ in 1990, playing the mother who leaves Macaulay Culkin’s Kevin McCallister behind and spends the rest of the film trying to get back to him. Fox 20th Century

This is a breaking story and will be updated.