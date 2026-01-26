Charlamagne Predicts Trump Will ‘Sacrifice’ ICE Barbie Over Shooting

Charlamagne Tha God has a warning for Donald Trump’s “sacrificial lamb” Kristi Noem.

The radio host said Monday that Trump is going to leave the Homeland Security Secretary out in the cold over ICE’s killing of Minneapolis ICU nurse Alex Pretti.

In an interview with the Wall Street Journal, Trump, 79, repeatedly declined to say whether the Border Patrol agent who killed Pretti on Saturday had “done the right thing.”

“Kristi, you are going to be a sacrificial lamb in all of this because authoritarian regimes aren’t loyal to anyone,” Charlamagne said on The Breakfast Club. “Even Donald Trump is refusing to back your claim that the shooting of Alex Pretti was justified,” he said, citing the WSJ interview. “Instead, he said his administration was reviewing everything and will come out with a determination.”

“Kristi, they didn’t give you that memo. OK?” the host added. “They gave you orders to deny and say he didn’t comply.”

Security Kristi Noem as she speaks about the shooting of Alex Pretti during a news conference on January 24, 2026. Al Drago/Getty Images

In the immediate aftermath of the shooting, Noem claimed Pretti, 37, arrived at an anti-ICE protest “with weapons and ammunition to stop a law enforcement operation” and committed “an act of domestic terrorism.” Widely circulating videos of the incident show that, though Pretti was in possession of his legally-sanctioned concealed handgun, he does not appear to reach for it.

Multiple bystander videos appear to show Pretti’s handgun in the hands of another officer a split second before another officer fires several rounds.

“This is textbook authoritarianism,” Charlamagne said Monday. “Control the information environment. Limit or overwhelm information so people can’t reliably tell what’s real, even if they are looking right at it.”

Alex Pretti worked as an intensive care nurse at the Minneapolis VA Health Care System until he was killed by ICE over the weekend. US Department of Veterans Affairs

The host also called out Noem’s focus on Pretti’s legal weapon. “They tell you Alex was a bad guy because he had a concealed weapon. They ask the question, ‘Who brings a gun to a protest?’ Kristi, this is America. All 50 states have some form of concealed carry permits. You ask, ‘Why did he bring a gun to a protest?’ Why do people bring guns to Starbucks? Now, all of a sudden, it’s wrong to carry anywhere and everywhere?”

Charlamagne went on, “I’m going to tell y’all something, America. I don’t know how dark or how bad things are going to get, but I keep hearing people referencing 1940s Germany. But I want y’all to remember something when you are bringing up that history. The Nazis ultimately lost.”

He concluded, “And you know what else happened? Leaders of the Nazi regime were prosecuted and tried as war criminals… One day, we will see the deMAGAfication of this country. It will come.”