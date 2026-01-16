Channing Tatum’s Degrading Prank on Co-Star Revealed

Channing Tatum, 45, is a known Hollywood prankster. And in a new interview, his co-star Amanda Seyfried detailed his grossest prank to date.

“He peed on my leg once without me knowing,” Seyfried, 40, told Deadline.

The Oscar-nominated actress didn’t “realize at first,” but quickly looked up to see Tatum peeing on her leg.

While filming "Dear John," Channing Tatum peed on co-star Amanda Seyfried's leg during their back-and-forth prank war. Courtesy Sony Pictures

“Oh, that’s why he’s standing so close to me,” Seyfried remembered thinking.

The two were filming a beach scene for the 2010 Nicholas Sparks film Dear John when Tatum relieved himself onto Seyfried’s leg and a nearby coffee cup.

After Tatum “ran away,” as Seyfried was “screaming,” one of the film’s makeup artists nearly drank from the spoiled cup, before Seyfried stopped her.

“I saved her,” Seyfried joked.

Despite the incident, Amanda Seyfried says she had a wonderful relationship with Channing Tatum throughout filming. Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

But for Seyfried, the prank was all in good fun.

“It just goes to show the relationship that I had with Channing Tatum in Dear John,” the Mamma Mia star said. “He and I effed with eachother the entire movie, in like a super, super fun way. He’s very, very funny, and we had a great time.”

Seyfried is not the only Hollywood star to be on the receiving end of Tatum’s behind-the-scenes pranking.

After wrapping The Lost City, Tatum scooped up co-star Sandra Bullock and jumped into the on-set pool, wardrobe and all.

Earlier, while filming the 21 Jump Street films, Tatum repeatedly pranked Jonah Hill by pinching an especially sensitive part of his knee. Tatum and Hill showed off the between-take “torture” in a 2014 interview with Conan.

While filming "21 Jump Street," Tatum liked to "torture" co-star Jonah Hill by pinching his knee. YouTube/screengrab

“I’ve literally cried from this happening at times,” the 21 Jump Street star joked of Tatum’s antics.

Fans, too, have seen Tatum’s pranking in full display. For a promotional screening of Magic Mike XXL, Tatum donned the makeup and wardrobe of a much older man, posing as an unattractive marketing executive. Tatum questioned fans about their thoughts on the film before revealing his identity and performing a Magic Mike striptease for them.