Cher Shades Host by Saying His Celeb Wife Deserves Better

Cher tried to be nice about it.

The 79-year-old music icon gave her unfiltered answer when asked by Dax Shepard on his Armchair Expert podcast whether she thinks his wife, Kristen Bell, could have made a better choice for a life partner.

“Who would be your dream partner for her?” Shephard asked on the show while interviewing Cher with Bell, “Because I know you think she could do better, and I don’t disagree.”

Bell and Shepard married in 2013. Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Go Campaign

“I just like her,” Cher, 79, said of Bell on Monday. But she didn’t want to weigh in on a “better” hypothetical match in front of her husband. “I don’t know,” she said, but Shepard continued to press the question, broadening the parameters to include both “available” and “unavailable” men.

Cher replied, “The truth is, I trust her—so you must have something that I don’t see.”

The Frozen actress has been married to Shepard for the past 12 years. They share two daughters, Lincoln Bell Shepard, 12, and Delta Bell Shepard, 11.

Cher and Bell met and bonded on the set of 2010’s Burlesque, when Bell and Shepard were engaged. “We got along so well,” Cher said. “We were very simpatico, and I respected her a lot,” she also recalled from working with Bell. “I didn’t know who she was, but she was good.”

Bell admitted on the episode that Cher isn’t “sold yet” on their match, noting, in her husband’s defense, “There’s a lot to this man.”

Shepard joked that his height had scored him his wife, and said, self-deprecatingly, “I don’t have the talent of either of you guys.”

“We were very simpatico, and I respected her a lot," Cher said of her friend Kristen Bell. Francois G. Durand/Getty Images

“I’ll tell you the thing that you should like about me,” he continued. “I’m not threatened by her, shining. I love it. The shinier she gets, the better.”

“Alexander is that way too,” Cher added of her 39-year-old music executive boyfriend, Alexander “A.E.” Edwards. “The more I shine, the more he has fun.”

“The more I shine, the more he has fun," Cher said of boyfriend Alexander “A.E.” Edwards, 39. Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

Cher said that she manifested her beau. “Before I met him, I walked around my house saying, I want a man and a toddler,” before meeting Edwards and his six-year-old son, Slash, she explained.