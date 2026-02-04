‘The Crown’ Star Reveals Truly ‘Disgusting’ Reason She No Longer Drinks Caffeine

The Crown star revealed the surprising and “disgusting” reason why she can no longer drink caffeine.

Claire Foy, 41, appeared on the Table Manners podcast to chat about her career, dream musical role, and drinks of choice. Foy explained that she has avoided caffeinated products over the past few years after catching “stomach parasites” in Morocco.

The actress, who played Queen Elizabeth II in the first two seasons of Netflix’s The Crown, believed she contracted a parasite in Morocco, which persisted for at least five years. She said she had to take tests because she “kept losing weight,” despite “eating everything” and experiencing constant hunger.

“I kept losing weight, and I didn’t know what was going on," Claire Foy revealed on the "Table Manners" podcast. YouTube/Table Manners Podcast

“I kept losing weight, and I didn’t know what was going on. They travel as a pair. I got told by the doctor, gross, absolutely rank. It’s disgusting,” the 41-year-old shared. She said part of the solution was “giving up caffeine.”

“I didn’t want to take hardcore antibiotics,” she added, explaining why abandoning caffeine was the way to go. Prior to the condition, she said, she would have at least 15 cups of tea and two coffees a day.

Foy also revealed that she has carefully managed her dietary habits due to an autoimmune condition.

“I don’t actually eat gluten or sugar... except when I go out for dinner. It doesn’t have an impact on me,” she said. “It’s just because I have an autoimmune condition, so I should avoid anything that causes more inflammation.”

Claire Foy won several accolades for portraying Queen Elizabeth II in "The Crown." Rich Fury/Getty

Foy portrayed Queen Elizabeth II in the first two seasons of Netflix’s The Crown. She won two Primetime Emmy awards and a Golden Globe for her universally acclaimed performance. She has also appeared in 2022’s Women Talking, 2023’s All of Us Strangers, and 2025’s H Is for Hawk.

The actress has been open about the health issues she has faced throughout her life. Last month, she told the Sunday Times that she never thought she’d make it past 40.

The actress admitted that she never thought she'd make it past the age of 40 due to persistent health issues. Reuters/Aude Guerrucci

“I have had many medical things in my life,” she confessed. “But, yes, I’m still here, and someone once told me, ‘You know, most people live?’ They meant most people live quite a long and lovely life. Well, not necessarily lovely. But people do tend to live. That’s what humans want to do. We want to survive, and that’s quite reassuring.”