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BIZARRE

Colin Jost Shames Donald Trump Over MAGA’s Midterm Catastrophe

“What the hell is going on?” Jost asked.

By Michael Boyle

Colin Jost skewered Trump’s message to voters ahead of the midterm elections on Tuesday.

“The midterms aren’t looking too good, but President Trump is laser-focused on the issue that matters most: men’s a--es,” Jost said on Saturday Night Live’s latest “Weekend Update” segment.

Trump has made repeated leering comments about Ohio Senator Jon Husted’s body in the week’s leading up to the crucial elections. “His a-- was like a big piece of muscle,” Trump said last Sunday. “His a--, it’s a pile of muscle.”

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Jost played a montage of Trump commenting on Husted’s body, and noted that Vice President JD Vance was behaving weirdly too.

“Vance came out and said that he was jealous that President Trump has never complimented his butt. What the hell is going on?” Jost said.

Speaking to the Trump administration, Jost said, “Your party is about to lose the midterms. Stop playing smash or pass with each other!”

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As Trump heads into the midterms, election guru Nate Silver gives Republicans a less than 5 percent chance of retaining control of the House of Representatives.

Silver also gives Republicans only about a 25 percent chance of holding control of the Senate–a particularly shocking claim given that they would have to lose races in red-leaning states like Texas, Ohio, Alaska, or Kansas for that to happen.

Silver noted on Wednesday that even the South Carolina Senate seat can’t be taken for granted by Republicans; their nominee Darline Graham is currently polling neck and neck with Democrat challenger Annie Andrews.

US President Donald Trump speaks to members of the media as he departs the White House en route to Iowa, in Washington, DC, US, October 22, 2026. REUTERS/Nathan Howard
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“Update” co-anchor Michael Che joined in on the midterm coverage, addressing Trump’s attacks on Michigan Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed.

“Trump attacked Democrat Abdul El-Sayed with Islamophobic rhetoric, saying that for El-Sayed to get into the Senate he should have to go through a metal detector,” Che reported.

He jokingly added, “While Trump supporters just take the window.” The line was accompanied by an image of Trump supporters storming the Capitol Building on Jan. 6, 2021.

SNL, Michael Che showing picture of Jan. 6

SNL, Michael Che showing picture of Jan. 6

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Michael Boyle
Michael Boyle

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