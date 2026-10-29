Trump Nemesis Exposes Laughable Lie About ‘A**’ Obsession
The president has a new excuse about fixating on a MAGA politician’s “anatomy.”
Seth Meyers has ripped apart Donald Trump’s pathetic lie about boosting a Republican senator in the polls by talking about his butt.
As the president, 80, has campaigned across the country ahead of the midterms, he has shown an unhealthy obsession with the physique of Sen. Jon Husted of Ohio. So far this month he has remarked on the 59-year-old’s “anatomy” and “pile of muscle” at at least four rallies. After press scrutiny, Trump clarified why he routinely comments on Husted, providing a bizarre excuse.
“So I’m studying him, and I made the mistake of saying that I started off by studying his a–-,” he told voters at his rally in Lubbock, Texas, on Tuesday.
Meyers then explained that “Trump claimed it’s not just a joke – it’s actually making a difference in the polls.”
“I made the mistake of studying his anatomy and explaining it to the audience, and the audience loved it,” Trump declared. “By the way, he went up 12 points that day. He went from being down to being up.”
The late-night host hilariously tore apart the president’s excuse for fixating on male MAGA politicians and their asses.
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“Now, if you’re thinking to yourself, ‘Did that really happen?’ The answer is yes. Trump is correct. A poll from Quinnipiac University and the American Research Institute found that before Trump’s comments, Ohio Senator Jon Husted was trailing his Democratic opponent, Sherrod Brown, by about 3 percentage points, which is within the margin of error,” he said.
“But after the comments, Husted surged by double digits among some of Ohio’s key constituencies and demographic groups, and of course it’s not f---ing true!” Meyers quipped.
“Do you think a candidate for U.S. Senate surged by 12 points in one day because the president said you could bounce a quarter off his a--?” he exclaimed, adding, “Do you think [NBC analyst Steve] Kornacki was standing in front of a display showing butt firmness had passed cost of living as the top concern for voters?”
According to an Oct. 28 poll by Suffolk University, Husted’s opponent, 73-year-old Sherrod Brown, is actually leading the race, at 47 percent over Husted’s 44.
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