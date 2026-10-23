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POSTERIOR FEVER

Trump’s Man-Thirst Roasted on His Favorite Network

A Fox News host got a good laugh out of Trump’s “weird” comments.

By Dana Herrnstadt

Fox News’ Brian Kilmeade, 62, finds Donald Trump’s sexual comments about MAGA male candidates hilarious.

On The Brian Kilmeade Show, Kilmeade’s guest, Republican political consultant Karl Rove, 75, called Trump’s thirst over Ohio Sen. Jon Husted’s physique “just weird.”

Kilmeade, a staunch Trump ally, couldn’t help giggling as they discussed the president’s remarks about the 59-year-old senator’s hands, shoulders, feet, and jawline.

US President Donald Trump gestures on stage during a Republican campaign rally in Sioux City, Iowa, US, October 22, 2026.

According to the president of the United States, Jon Husted has a great body.

Evan Vucci/Reuters

“I’m studying his body,” Trump, 80, said at a North Carolina rally on Tuesday. “I’ve never studied the body of a man before; it’s not my thing.” He added, “But I looked at his a--, and then I looked at his legs… It’s like a pile of muscle.”

US Senator Jon Husted (R-OH) gestures at a campaign rally in Youngstown, Ohio, US, October 12, 2026.

Trump said he's “studied” Jon Husted's physique.

Kevin Lamarque/REUTERS

“I’d feel a lot better if there was a deliberate strategy where they said, ‘Look, this is the message we’re going to deliver, and we’re gonna deliver this message so that nothing else gets covered,’” said Rove, who served in the Bush administration from 2001 to 2007 as senior adviser to the president. “But he goes off and starts talking about the posterior of Sen. Jon Husted, and I’m thinking, what kind of a message is that?”

When Rove said the word “posterior,” Kilmeade broke into a grin. “You mean George Bush wouldn’t’ve done that?” he cut in.

“No!” Rove cried. “No! I mean, what you want to have when you plan these events, you want to know the message.”

Former White House Deputy Chief of Staff Karl Rove speaks during the SALT conference in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S. May 18, 2017.

Karl Rove was a senior adviser and deputy chief of staff for President George W. Bush.

Richard Brian/Reuters

Trump’s fawning has drawn major ridicule from both the left and the right; even Vice President JD Vance, 42, joked about the president’s fascination with Husted’s rear end.

Though Kilmeade often defends Trump, he stunned his Fox and Friends co-hosts by raging earlier this month that Trump’s support of Russia is “the biggest mistake of his administration,” adding that Vladimir Putin is “the modern Hitler of our generation.” Kilmeade has also slammed Trump’s coziness with Saudi Arabia and his war against Iran.

kilmeade show

Even Trump loyalist Brian Kilmeade found Trump’s comments odd.

The Brian Kilmeade Show/Fox News/YouTube

While speaking with Rove, Kilmeade posited that Trump’s comments were an effort to appeal to athlete voters by highlighting Husted’s fitness.

“Promise me this, you’re never going to comment adversely, favorably on my posterior,” Rove joked. “It’s just weird. It’s just weird! Come on! The president of the United States [says], he’s got a great a--. I mean, please!”

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Dana Herrnstadt
Dana Herrnstadt Editorial Intern, Obsessed

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