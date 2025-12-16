Sean “Diddy” Combs’ twin daughters are honoring their late mother, Kim Porter, with heartfelt birthday tributes. Jessie and D’Lila Combs, both 18, marked what would have been Porter’s 55th birthday Monday with a joint Instagram post, writing, “HAPPY BIRTHDAY MOMMY, we love you soooooo much. We miss you so freaking much and we know you are always walking by our sides. #ForeverKP.” Porter’s son Christian Combs also paid tribute, sharing a series of photos alongside an emotional caption. “HAPPY HEAVENLY BIRTHDAY MOMMY!!!” he wrote. “I wish I could be with you right now and hug and kiss you!! You are the reason I keep going every day! I love you and miss you mommy!” Porter died in 2018 at age 47 from pneumonia, and this year marks almost a decade since her tragic death. The tributes arrive as the Combs family navigates a period of heightened public attention surrounding their father’s ongoing legal troubles. The rapper was sentenced in October to 50 months in prison on prostitution related charges.