Comedian Denies Misconduct Claims as Publisher Dumps Him

An English comedian with a history of controversial conduct is under fire once again.

David Walliams, a best-selling children’s author and former television personality, was dropped by his publisher, HarperCollins, following reports of his inappropriate behavior toward junior female employees.

The move comes after October’s unexpected resignation of the publisher’s former CEO, Charlie Redmayne, who Kate Elton succeeded as chief executive in the interim.

The allegations surrounding Walliams began in 2023 after a junior colleague reportedly complained about his conduct, prompting an investigation. Employees who worked with Walliams were interviewed about his behavior, and the investigation concluded in 2024.

Walliams said he was not aware of the accusations against him until after he was dropped by his publisher. Neil Mockford/Neil Mockford/GC Images

One junior woman who raised concerns about the author left the publisher after reaching a settlement that included a five-figure payout.

Walliams’s agent told The Telegraph that the actor was not aware of the accusations leveled against him.

“David has never been informed of any allegations raised against him by HarperCollins,” his agent said. “He was not party to any investigation or given any opportunity to answer questions.

“David strongly denies that he has behaved inappropriately and is taking legal advice.”

HarperCollins and a rep for Walliams did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Walliams, 54, boasts a laundry list of incidents illustrating his questionable conduct.

While he was a judge for Britain’s Got Talent, he was caught on a hot mic making explicit comments about contestants—referring to one contestant as a “c---” and saying about another: “She thinks you want to f--k her, but you don’t.”

Walliams released a statement apologizing for the incident before ultimately leaving the show and eventually suing them over his leaked comments.

“I would like to apologise to the people I made disrespectful comments about during breaks in filming for Britain’s Got Talent in 2020,” he said in a statement. “These were private conversations and—like most conversations with friends—were never intended to be shared. Nevertheless, I am sorry."

Two of the actor’s former comedic television series, Little Britain and Come Fly With Me, were removed from streaming platforms in 2020 due to Walliams and his writing partner Matt Lucas’s use of blackface and stereotypes to depict various minority groups.

“[We] have both spoken publicly in recent years of our regret that we played characters of other races,” Walliams and Lucas wrote in a statement shared to Twitter (now X). “Once again, we want to make it clear that it was wrong & we are very sorry.”