‘Daily Show’ Exposes Stupidest Defense of Minnesota Killing

Recurring Daily Show host Desi Lydic ripped into a MAGA host’s absurd defense of the fatal Border Patrol shooting on Saturday of Minnesota citizen Alex Pretti.

Lydic showed a clip of Newsmax host Greg Kelly on Monday defending the border agent’s killing of Pretti, arguing that the appearance of Pretti’s cell phone justified his death.

“That phone, I think, could be mistaken for a gun,” Kelly said. To make his case, he pulled out his own phone in a sudden, threatening manner.

“Does that look like a gun? I think it does a little bit,” Kelly said, before adding, “That’s crazy stuff.”

Greg Kelly holding his phone like a gun on Newsmax, clip shown on The Daily Show. Comedy Central

“I won’t disagree with you there: that is crazy stuff," Lydic replied.

Lydic had noted before playing the clip that Newsmax still has the president’s back, despite the heat from his allies over his handling of the Minneapolis situation.

“No matter how many people abandon him, he will always, always, have Newsmax. They’ll defend him even if it makes them look stupid,” Lydic said.

Lydic added of Kelly, “If you think this couldn’t be any stupider, never underestimate Greg Kelly.”

She showed a clip of Kelly continuing his bonkers phone theory. Kelly defensively addressed the screensaver on his cell, which showed the colors black, green and light red.

“I can’t change the screensaver,” Kelly said. “I didn’t choose that one. It just popped up. I think it’s like Black Lives Matter or something. I do not support it, but I can’t get rid of it.”

Greg Kelly on Newsmax talking about his phone screensaver, clip shown on The Daily Show. Comedy Central

Lydic joked, “That is the most Newsmax sentence of all time. ‘I don’t know what that is, but I do not support it.’”

She added, “It’s amazing what you can get canceled for on the right. ‘I don’t support civil rights! I swear, it’s a tech issue, you got to believe me!’”

Lydic told Kelly, “That entire demonstration was just embarrassing. I hope Donald Trump didn’t see you s--t the bed that hard.”