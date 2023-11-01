‘Dancing With the Stars’ Fans Have a New Meme: Jason Mraz

Heidi Klum, you’ve got some competition for most viral Halloween costume of the year in Jason Mraz.

On Tuesday night, the remaining duos on Dancing With the Stars gave us a thrill as they all performed spooky dances during Monster Night. Wouldn’t a more apt title have been “Monster Mash”? Most of the celebs sported costumes to celebrate Halloween, and fans of the show have been in delighted uproar over Mraz’s already iconic zombie outfit.

Each team had to perform routines to “Stayin’ Alive” by the Bee Gees and “Grim Grinning Ghosts” by Kris Bowers, but they were also given the chance to put on a unique spooky dance as well. One duo went for choreography set to “Bloody Mary” by Lady Gaga, while another opted for “Skeleton Sam” by LVCRFT.

Though the internet was mostly fixated on Mraz’s costume, a pasty zombie who appeared to be covered in flour and blood, but his song choice for the main round was equally exemplary. Mraz and his partner Daniella Karagach put on a contemporary number set to a cover of “Zombie” by The Cranberries, an unexpectedly great tune for dancing. Even better: He wore his pasty white costume the entire time, making the performance super creepy.

While Marvel star Xochitl Gomez continued her reign on the show alongside Vanderpump Rules star Ariana Madix, Mraz’s scores saw him take third place overall. Not bad! A shot at the Mirrorball trophy is still a possibility.

If the audience were judging on costumes alone, Mraz would have already won the entire show, no question. Near the end of the show, the “I’m Yours” singer doubled down on his bit, staring dead-eyed into the camera to look at the back of the group of dancers on screen. DWTS audiences were cracking up on social media over Mraz’s commitment to Halloween week.

Fans also dug up a pre-show interview with Mraz where an interviewer asks how he’s feeling, heading into the competition. Mraz simply responds, in a zombie voice: “I like turtles.” Get this man a role in a horror comedy, stat.

Now, whenever viewers are upset over who went home, they can dig up—no pun intended—this haunting photo of Mraz to show their anger. Some folks were already using the photo after The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fan-favorite Mauricio Umansky was sent home.

Bookmark that photo for later. If Mraz is ever sent home, we’re going to need to post that image everywhere to show how ghoulish the elimination was.