Dead to Me is about to be dead to all of us. Why? It’s heading toward its third and final season on Netflix. As hilarious, tender, and wonderful as that season will likely be (fingers crossed), we’re about to bid farewell to Jen (Christina Applegate) and Judy (Linda Cardellini).

After a two-year hiatus, Netflix has debuted the first trailer for Season 3. The duo are back to their twisted ways in the first look at the final chapter of their stories, ready to cover up more murders, gossip about men, and drink more wine. Lady stuff!

Most of the Season 3 trailer is a flashback to Seasons 1 and 2—we relive the death of Steve Wood (James Marsden), who will hopefully return somehow for more haunting delights—but we also get a hint of a breakup between Jen and Judy. Jen pens a letter to Judy saying they should part ways; it’s better for them to be separated. Still, Jen wants Judy to look after her son Charlie while she splits town.

But the pair are soon reunited in the hospital, where Jen demands to see “the fucking doctor” and Judy assists her. What a dynamic duo.

“Dead to Me is about two women who have become codependent navigating what they want and what they need from each other. It careens through its twists and turns with a recklessness that is unnerving and exciting,” The Daily Beast’s Kevin Fallon wrote in his review of Season 2. “But most thrilling of all is this emotionally volatile, hysterical, ace performance from Applegate, a woman flailing through life, shooting off sparks from the frayed wires at her wit’s end.”

Today’s Dead to Me presentation was hosted by Tudum, Netflix’s grand fan celebration that’s been ongoing all day long. New announcements about Bridgerton, The Crown, and Emily in Paris have already been made, and there’s plenty more on the way. You can stay tuned at Netflix’s Tudum livestream on YouTube.

Dead to Me Season 3 will premiere on Netflix November 17.