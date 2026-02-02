Defiant Musicians Protest ICE on Grammys Red Carpet

Musicians descended on the Grammys red carpet with a strong statement.

Folk-rock legend Joni Mitchell, 82, was one of several musicians who topped off their glitzy outfits with “ICE OUT” pins in protest of the Trump administration’s hardline immigration blitz, which dominated headlines ahead of music’s biggest night in Los Angeles.

R&B artist Kehlani, 30, rallied her fellow musicians to speak out.

Kehlani called on her fellow musicians to speak out against ICE in her speech. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

“I really wanted to say ‘F--k ICE’ but I think they needed some couth on the carpet,” she told The Hollywood Reporter. “We’re too powerful of a group to all be in the room at the same time and not make some kind of statement in our country.”

Kehlani stayed on message even after winning her first-ever Grammys: best R&B performance and best R&B song for her top 10 Billboard Hot 100 hit, “Folded.”

“Everyone is so powerful in this room. Together, we’re stronger in numbers to speak against all the injustice going on in the world right now,” she said. “Instead of letting it be just a few here and there, I hope everybody is inspired to join together as a community of artists and speak out against what’s going on. And I’mma leave this and say, ‘F--k ICE’.”

Amy Allen accepted her Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical award with an "ICE OUT" pin. Frazer Harrison/Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

This story is developing and will be updated.