Director Reveals Anti-MAGA Message ‘Smuggled’ Into Hit Film
The “Hunger Games” is about “our times,” the director said, pointedly.
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The Hunger Games director Francis Lawrence says the new prequel, Sunrise on the Reaping, contains a secret message for MAGA.
Lawrence, who also directed three of the four Hunger Games sequels and 2023’s prequel, The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes, told Vanity Fair that he “smuggled” anti-Trump-era ideas into the new film.
“A lot of people just see them as spectacles, but really they’re about our times very specifically,” he said. “Almost in a subversive way, I feel like we’ve gotten to smuggle these ideas into these movies that a lot of people go see.”
He added, “Ideally, at some point, if everybody stands up, something will change.”
Lawrence said that Sunrise on the Reaping “really deals with this thing that I think is happening a lot today, where you find apathy: people not wanting to vote, feeling even if they do vote that it’s not going to matter. This idea that you have to be active, and you can’t expect immediate gratification—that everybody needs to stand up, and it may take generations, but you still have to do it.”
The Hunger Games franchise follows a post-apocalyptic nation where the wealthy Capitol controls twelve impoverished districts through fear, propaganda, and an annual televised event in which selected youths are forced to fight to the death for the entertainment of the rich.
The franchise has grossed over $3.3 billion worldwide so far. Sunrise on the Reaping takes place 24 years before the original trilogy starring Jennifer Lawrence, with nine new cast members portraying younger versions of original characters.
Joseph Zada plays the young version of Woody Harrelson’s original character Haymitch Abernathy; Ralph Fiennes plays Donald Sutherland’s character President Coriolanus Snow; Jesse Plemons plays Philip Seymour Hoffman’s Plutarch Heavensbee; and Elle Fanning and Kieran Culkin play Elizabeth Banks’ Effie Trinket and Stanley Tucci’s Caesar Flickerman, respectively.
Jennifer Lawrence, Harrelson, and Josh Hutcherson, who plays Peeta Mellark, return to reprise their characters in flash-forward scenes.
Laurence said having the three actors back together for the film felt like a “high school reunion.”
He added, “I feel really lucky to be able to tell stories that matter, that are wrapped in these commercial packages.”
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