Disgraced Actor Teams Up With MAGA Streamer After Failed Comeback

MAGA has embraced former Marvel actor Jonathan Majors, following his 2023 assault conviction and subsequent blacklisting from Hollywood.

According to Deadline, Majors will star in an action flick for the conservative media company The Daily Wire, which will begin filming this week in South Carolina. The Daily Wire co-founder and podcaster Ben Shapiro will produce.

Majors was convicted of misdemeanor assault and harassment in December 2023. Alexi Rosenfeld / Getty

The project’s title and plot details are under wraps, but the site reports that the story will be reminiscent of 1980s and ’90s action movies like Red Dawn and Toy Soldiers. The Daily Wire’s production partner, Bonfire Legend, is also producing.

Right-wing podcaster Ben Shapiro will produce Jonathan Majors' new action film. OLIVIER TOURON/AFP via Getty Images

The new move for Majors comes after he was charged with assault and harassment for attacking his ex-girlfriend in the back of a car in 2023, which halted the career momentum that followed films like The Last Black Man in San Francisco, Creed III, and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

Majors lost most of his acting and promotional opportunities when the news of the allegations broke, and further reports alleged a history of problematic behavior.

Majors starred as Kang the Conqueror in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) from 2021 to 2023, when he was dropped by the studio. Marvel Studios

Majors was ultimately convicted of misdemeanor assault and harassment following a highly publicized trial in December of that year. He staged a comeback with Sundance darling Magazine Dreams, which was finally released last year after being shelved by Searchlight Pictures following his conviction.

Despite rave reviews and heavy promotion, including an awkward press tour in which he was repeatedly asked about his conviction, the film did little to revive his once steadily accelerating career.

Leaked audio published by Rolling Stone at the time appeared to reveal the actor admitted to strangling his ex, despite past public denials.

Majors’ new film, which will stream on DailyWire+, will be yet another attempt to push his career forward, and in an environment much more forgiving of his controversial past. Armie Hammer found refuge with a starring role in a film produced by The Daily Wire after he was accused of emotional, physical, and sexual abuse by multiple women in 2021.

Former The Mandalorian star Gina Carano did the same after she was fired from the Disney show for posting several right-wing messages that Disney’s then-CEO Bob Chapek said “didn’t align with company values.”