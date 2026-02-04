Disgraced ‘Bachelor’ Host Launching MAGA-Coded Dating Show

Five years after his unceremonious departure from reality TV, The Bachelor‘s former host is ready to launch the next great MAGA-coded dating show.

“It’s time to help people find love again,” 19-year Bachelor host Chris Harrison, 54, captioned an Instagram post today promoting his new show, Traditional Love. No network or streamer has been announced for the nascent project.

Chris Harrison's new show is seeking contestants who want a "traditoinal, marriage-minded partnethsip." Instagram/screengrab

The post states that Harrison is seeking contestants who “believe in clear roles, long-term commitment, and building a life together—and who are dating with real intention."

The new show will be Harrison’s first TV hosting gig since he was fired from The Bachelor in 2021 following an on-air racist incident.

During an interview with The Bachelorette‘s first-ever Black bachelorette, Rachel Lindsay, Harrison urged her to forgive a Bachelor contestant accused of racism.

While vying for the affection of The Bachelor‘s first Black bachelor, contestant Rachael Kirkconnell came under fire when fans uncovered photos of her at a plantation-themed party, as well as her “liking” racist social media posts.

Harrison asked Lindsay and the “woke police” to extend Kirkconnell “a little grace, a little understanding, a little compassion.”

Harrison was let go after 19 years on "The Bachelor" following racially insensitive comments he made during a conversation with Lindsay. Randy Holmes/Getty Images

The host then said the party, which took place in 2018, was “5 years ago,” making it no longer an issue.

“Well, the picture was from 2018 at an Old South antebellum party. So I think... that’s not a good look,” Lindsay, 40, replied.

Harrison was indefinitely suspended following the incident and was later officially terminated by ABC. Perhaps due to two pieces of leverage the former host held, the show gave him an eight-figure golden parachute for a quiet departure.

In 2024, Harrison signed a deal with Dr. Phil’s network, Merit Street Media, to host a new show. Within the year, the network filed for bankruptcy—leaving Harrison floating.

Chris Harrison hosted "The Bachelor" for 19 years, also hosting "Who Wants To Be A Millionaire?" during that time. Ari Perilstein/Getty Images for Variety

The new show, which Harrison claims is backed by a “prominent streaming service,” doubles down on the host’s accused conservativism.

In its casting questionnaire, the show asks would-be contestants what their ideal marriage would look like, including a traditional, conservative example: “a provider husband and a stay-at-home wife; the wife managing the home/finances/childcare; faith-based leadership in the home.”

The questionnaire also asks contestants what they believe modern dating “gets wrong” and what a “traditional marriage” means to them.

In the Instagram post’s comments, people sounded off on Harrison’s not-so-subtle messaging.

“I’m sorry this is giving MAGA,” one account replied.

One reply suggested titling the show MAGA Bachelor, while another suggested The Right Reasons.

The show is backed by Emmy-nominated Golden Bachelor casting director Lindsay Liles. It has not yet been announced when or where the show will air.