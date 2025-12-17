Elvis’ Granddaughter Is Biological Mother of John Travolta’s Son: Lawsuit

A new lawsuit dropped the bombshell claim that John Travolta’s youngest son, Ben, was conceived with eggs from Elvis Presley’s granddaughter, Riley Keough.

The claim was made by Brigitte Kruse, Priscilla Presley’s former business partner, who is suing Presley’s son, Navarone Garcia, for breach of contract, according to TMZ. The Daily Beast has reached out to reps for Travolta, 71, and Keough, 36, for comment. Kruse’s lawsuit claims that Travolta and his late wife, Kelly Preston, who died at 57 from breast cancer in 2020, made an arrangement with Keough because they could not biologically conceive a child.

Kruse’s lawsuit claims that Travolta and his late wife, Kelly Preston, made an arrangement with Keough because they could not conceive. Mike Coppola/Getty Images for The Gotham Film

Kruse claimed that Lisa Marie Presley’s ex-husband, Michael Lockwood, made her privy to the details.

According to her, Travolta and Kelly originally used Lisa Marie’s eggs to conceive, but later decided against a repeat insemination because they didn’t want “eggs with heroin” in them. The lawsuit doesn’t clarify whether a pregnancy resulted.

Supposedly, as an alternative to Lisa Marie's, the couple used the eggs of Presley’s daughter, Riley, who was 21 at the time, in exchange for a Jaguar and a $10,000-$20,000 payment. Manny Carabel/Getty Images

Supposedly, as an alternative, the couple used the eggs of Presley’s daughter Riley, who was 21 at the time, in exchange for a used Jaguar and a $10,000-$20,000 payment. Kruse claimed Lockwood told her he would eventually use the bombshell information to get money from Travolta.

The legal feud between Elvis Presley’s former wife and her ex-business partner began in 2023 over Kruse’s breach of contract claim, and has only gotten uglier since. Gerardo Mora/Getty Images

Alleged documentation to prove the claim includes a screenshot of a text message exchange that Kruse claims shows Priscilla referring to Travolta’s son Ben as Priscilla’s “great-grandson.”

Attorneys for Priscilla told TMZ, “After losing motion after motion in this case, and unsuccessfully seeking to have Presley’s counsel of record, Marty Singer, disqualified from representing her in this matter, Brigitte Kruse, Kevin Fialko, and their co-conspirators have demonstrated that there is no bar too low, no ethical line that they are unwilling to cross in an effort to cause further pain to Priscilla Presley and her family.”

They added, “These recent outrageous allegations have absolutely nothing to do with the claims in this case,” and called Kruse and her lawyers’ conduct “shameful.”

Priscilla Presley was married to Elvis from 1967 to 1973. Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for American Humane

Kruse’s attorney claims Kruse is “heartbroken” to “have been forced” to share the accusations made in the lawsuit, and that the lawsuit aimed to “reveal the truth, correct the record, and provide evidence of the work that was done in good faith to bring peace.” The legal feud between Elvis Presley’s former wife and her ex-business partner began in 2023 over Kruse’s breach of contract claim, and has only gotten uglier since.