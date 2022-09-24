She-Hulk may be wrapping up in just a few short weeks, but another fourth-wall breaking Fleabag-wannabe is coming back to our screens. Netflix has unveiled the first trailer for Enola Holmes 2 today, reuniting us with Sherlock Holmes’ plucky little sister, played by Stranger Things favorite Millie Bobby Brown.

Poor Enola is still facing down misogynist creeps in this new trailer. After opening her very own detective agency, people are still uncertain of her crime-solving abilities. Cut the girl some slack! Hasn’t she gone through enough? Still, folks beg to be assigned to her older brother Sherlock (Henry Cavill), reliant on his wits instead of hers.

“While I have not a single case, Sherlock’s latest seems to be vexing him,” Enola tells us. Cut to Sherlock playing a sad violin, panicking over his inability to crack the case.

Not only does Enola have a sad big bro to fix, she does have a big case to prove herself as a professional sleuth. Another young lady approaches her in the trailer, asking for some help with her missing sister. Oh, and flirt with her fling, Tewkesbury (Louis Partridge), along the way.

The first Enola Holmes film finally allowed the Stranger Things star to break out of her two-word lines of dialogue, and it was met with plenty of critical success. The 2020 movie stands at a 91 percent "fresh" rating on Rotten Tomatoes—needless to say, this second installment should hit big for Netflix.

“[Enola Holmes] meets its spunky heroine at her level,” wrote The Daily Beast’s Laura Bradley, in her review of the first film. “At times, the film can lean a little too hard on its fourth-wall breaks, and its understanding of female empowerment is undeniably reductive. But overall it feels perfectly calibrated to its central character’s wavelength—which Brown drives home with specificity and attitude.”

The trailer was announced as a part of Netflix’s massive Tudum event today, in which the streamer has (and will continue to) unveil massive amounts of teasers, exclusive clips, first looks, and more. This is the second such event in Netflix history, and you can look out for Stranger Things, You, and other series announcements during the ongoing YouTube livestream.

Enola Holmes 2 will debut on Netflix on November 4.