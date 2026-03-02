‘Euphoria’ Star, 29, Secretly Marries Superhero Boyfriend

Euphoria star Zendaya and Spider-Man actor Tom Holland are already married, according to the actress’ longtime stylist, Law Roach, who made the big reveal from the Actor Awards red carpet on Sunday.

“The wedding has already happened. You missed it,” Law Roach told Access Hollywood. The couple revealed their engagement last January. They had been linked romantically since 2021, after meeting on the set of Spider-Man: Homecoming in 2016.

The actors revealed their engagement in January 2025. XNY/Star Max/GC Images

A source from Holland’s family told People last year, “He’s always been crazy about her. He always knew she was the one. They have something special.”

They added that the pair would not rush their nuptials: “They will just enjoy things for now and won’t rush a wedding. They are both busy with work projects.”

This year, Zendaya, 29, will appear in the long-awaited third season of HBO’s Euphoria. She will also star alongside Robert Pattinson in A24’s The Drama and with Holland in Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey.

Zendaya and Holland met in 2016. Fotonoticias/FilmMagic

Fans will see the actress often this year, as she’ll also appear with her new husband in Spider-Man: Brand New Day and end the year on the big screen with Dune: Part Three in December.

In addition to Spider-Man: Brand New Day and The Odyssey, Holland, 29, is also expected to appear in Avengers: Doomsday.