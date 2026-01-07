NFL Star Sues Model Over ‘Invasive’ Penis Revelations

Former NFL star Matt Kalil is suing his model ex-wife for invasion of privacy after her graphic comments on the size of his manhood went viral.

During a Twitch livestream in November, former Sports Illustrated model Haley Kalil compared Kalil’s penis to “two Coke cans on top of each other, maybe even a third.”

Claiming his endowment was “the biggest factor” in their 2022 divorce due to their intimacy issues, she said, “He’s like .01 percent of the population... We’ve tried, impossible unless you’re going to be in tears-type s--t.”

Model Haley Kalil complained that the size of her husband's penis made sex too painful and led to their divorce. Gilbert Carrasquillo/FilmMagic

In the lawsuit, the former Minnesota Vikings offensive tackle said his ex-wife, now an influencer known on social media as Haley Baylee, made “degrading and deeply personal comments” that subjected him to “unwanted attention and invasive commentary from the public.”

TMZ reports the lawsuit states that Baylee disclosed “highly intimate and private facts regarding Plaintiff’s physical person and sexual life” and also cited unjust enrichment, claiming his ex-wife had “received substantial financial benefit, increased viewership, increased engagement, and monetization through various social media platforms and media coverage.”

Baylee has over 9 million followers on Instagram and 16 million on TikTok.

Kalil is requesting a jury trial and damages “on all causes asserted in the complaint,” with the amount exceeding $75,000.

Kalil played as an offensive tackle for the Minnesota Vikings. Leon Halip/Getty Images

The lawsuit stated that Baylee’s words “implied that the size of [Matt’s] genitalia was a primary factor in the parties’ divorce and claimed that sexual intercourse… would leave her ‘in tears.’”

Kalil said his family members have also been impacted by the intimate revelations, including his new wife, model Keilani Asmus. The lawsuit claims Asmus has received “disturbing” and “alarming” messages after Baylee’s candid comments.

Baylee, who had also praised her ex-husband in the live stream, told TMZ Sports on Tuesday she was “genuinely shocked and incredibly hurt” by the lawsuit.

“Litigation is a harrowing and emotionally draining experience, and I am heartbroken that he is choosing to subject us and our families to this ordeal,” she said.

Kalil is now married to the model Keilani Asmus. Jesse Grant/Getty Images for 20th Century St

After the “Coke cans” comments went viral last year, Baylee insisted in an interview with TMZ Sports that she “cares deeply about respecting his privacy.”

“During our livestream, we talked about so much more than what’s being highlighted—the love in our marriage, the growth we experienced, the depth of our connection," she said.

“It’s unfortunate that only one fragment is being amplified, because it doesn’t capture the full story of how meaningful things were to me. I hope our hour and half long conversation reflects more than a funny soundbite.”