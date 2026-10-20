ORANGE IS THE NEW MAGA Fans Crash Out as TV Star Says She ‘Prefers Trump’ Natasha Lyonne stumped her fans with posts that made it seem like she was swooning over Donald Trump and Elon Musk. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Poker Face star Natasha Lyonne has fans confused after she posted a series of social media messages suggesting her views on Donald Trump have softened.

Lyonne, just months after the media firestorm over her removal from a Delta Air Lines flight in April, posted a string of emojis that appeared to support Trump’s praise of Tesla CEO Elon Musk on Tuesday.

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“A BIG THANK YOU to our legendary friend, @ElonMusk, for his incredible generosity in giving SpaceX Stock to millions of American children through TRUMP ACCOUNTS!” Trump wrote, a year and a half after Musk posted on X that he was “in the Epstein files.” The president added, “This is exactly what was envisioned when we created TRUMP ACCOUNTS… Thank you Elon!”

Lyonne reposted the comments, with the emoji message, “🚀🫡☀️😎.”

Natasha Lyonne/X

Baffled fans flooded the post to reply. “You’re too cool to believe this stupid s--t,” one wrote.

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“Damn, it sucks to see someone you like publicly reveal themselves to be a complete self-oblivious idiot,” wrote another. “Welp, you’ve lost a fan.”

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One hopeful wrote, “Please tell me this means you want to launch them into the sun and watch?” while another wrote simply, “Girl, no.”

Natasha Lyonne attends the red carpet premiere of the documentary film "Lorne" in New York City on April 9, 2026. Jeenah Moon/REUTERS

Natasha Lyonne/X

Added yet another, “She’s not MAGA. This has to be sarcasm. Pls clarify, Queen.”

The Daily Beast has reached out to a representative for Lyonne for comment.

Her previous post was a recirculation of a clip showing Vice President JD Vance using a vile immigrant smear to dismiss a protester at a rally. She wrote, “Sketchy mofo—prefer Trump—this s--t is even scarier—don’t really know how we arrived at this aesthetic as baseline normal, but c’est la dominoes, etc. Octavia Butler was a soothsayer. Grimey times.”

When a commenter asked her to clarify what she meant by “Prefer Trump,” Lyonne wrote, “To insert Manchurian Candidate here?”

Natasha Lyonne/X

In January 2026, Lyonne shared on social media that she had relapsed after nearly a decade of sobriety. The actress has been open about her battle with heroin addiction, as well as cocaine and alcohol use, in the early-to-mid 2000s.

In April 2026, Lyonne was escorted off a Delta flight from Los Angeles to New York amid claims that she appeared disoriented and did not respond to flight attendants who had repeatedly asked her to close her laptop and fasten her seatbelt. She later apologized, saying she had taken a sleeping pill.

Her latest comments on the Trump administration appear at odds with her previous statements.

In February 2025, she shared her thoughts on “orange” Trump with The Hollywood Reporter. “It’s very weird to have a showbiz guy in charge; it’s surreal. I mean, because, well, I’m actually pretty horrified by how strategic and effective this whole thing has been.”

Natasha Lyonne/X

She added, “I think there’s a real disconnect and all of the noise around the individuals that are going to be really taking the hits on an individual, human basis in the trans community, gay community, black community, women. I hate violence so much, and I just think that’s the part of it.”

Lyonne attends the Los Angeles Premiere of HBO's "Euphoria" Season 3 at TCL Chinese Theatre on April 7. Monica Schipper/Getty Images

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In May, she told Glamour she wasn’t “a fan” of Trump’s, and endorsed Kamala Harris a few months later.

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