Fashion Legend: This Is What’s Wrong in Hollywood

Legendary fashion designer Isaac Mizrahi thinks the popular weight-loss drug Ozempic is making Hollywood stars “too skinny.”

And as he watched celebrities walk the red carpet at the Golden Globe Awards Sunday night, he found himself drawn to one of the only actresses who didn’t look “ill.”

In a new episode of Obsessed: The Podcast, Mizrahi shared his love for Die My Love star Jennifer Lawrence’s daring sheer dress—and his distaste for the ubiquitous weight loss drug’s effect on nearly everyone else.

“I adore this,” the veteran fashion designer told host Kevin Fallon of Lawrence’s dress. “First of all, I love the styling... and then that ridiculous, insane, fabulous and very, very sexy dress.”

What Mizrahi really loved about the look is that Lawrence is “not too skinny.” He added, “A lot of people are too skinny, they’ve gotten a lot of that Hollywood Ozempic.”

Jennifer Lawrence strutted the red carpet in a daring sheer dress. Amy Sussman/Getty Images

“I do get it. If you have the opportunity to do this, of course, you’re going to do it. But I don’t think it looks that good,” he continued. “I‘m not into it—not into the thin thing.”

Mizrahi, who has spent decades styling paper-thin supermodels in his couture designs, agreed with Fallon that the drug can make Hollywood stars look “ill.”

“But it’s such a mean girl thing,” he added. “Someone finally loses all that weight, and then you go, ‘Oh, they look ill.’”

For Mizrahi, there is one star who wears the skinny physique well. “Of course, on Timmy, it’s all natural,” he said, referring to his Marty Supreme co-star Timothée Chalamet. “He doesn’t try it, that’s just who he is.”

Timothée Chalemet is the latest in the line of the modern "boyish" male movie star. Frazer Harrison/WireImage

“He was such a mensch. He engaged with me, and he hugged me,” Mizrahi, who plays Gwyneth Paltrow’s character’s publicist in Marty Supreme, noted. “I know some of what Kylie Jenner feels like,” he said proudly.

According to Mizrahi, Chalamet is the successor to Leonardo DiCaprio’s ’90s “boyish” handsomeness.

“There’s a whole category of American male movie stars that start as little imps, and then they grow into their maleness,” the longtime Project Runway All Stars judge said. “I feel like Leo DiCaprio had that chiseled, blonde, incredible kind of looks. Whereas Timmy is outside the realm of it all. He’s gorgeous because he’s gorgeous.”

Parker Posey flaunted a mustard-color billowy dress at the 83rd Golden Globe Awards. Matt Winkelmeyer/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty

Mizrahi didn’t hold back from sharing his thoughts on Sunday night’s other red carpet looks.

White Lotus star Parker Posey’s mustard-color, cascading dress was out. “I don’t like the color,” Mizrahi commented. “It’s like amber mustard. It doesn’t work for me.”

Ariana Grande, nominated for her role as Glinda in Wicked: For Good, caught the fashion legend’s attention, though.

Mizrahi adored Ariana Grande's "expensive and rich without looking draggy" dress at the Golden Globe Awards. Kevin Mazur/Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

“What a wonderful dress on her. Such a chic-looking person,” he said. “I love that her hair is not all tightly bound up—which is what she’s been doing—and I feel like that makes her look a little older.”

He had to pause for a moment to call out an actress by name for her awards show look.

“I’m going on record. Rose Byrne is so gorgeous,” Mizrahi declared. “She has this insanely beautiful hair and this little rosebud of a face.”

For Mizrahi, Rose Byrne's hair was the star of the outfit. Kevork Djansezian/CBS via Getty Images

Mizrahi is no stranger to star-studded affairs. His own fashion house, under his name, frequently hosted megastars for the new collection shows. Oftentimes, Mizrahi said, stars like Robert DiNiro, Prince, or Madonna would ask for a seat at the eleventh hour.

“Prince came once, and you find Prince a f---ing seat in the first row. You just do,” Mizrahi declared. “It was no biggie. I had the people for that, and it was very, very chic.”