First Photos Revealed of Beatles Biopic Stars in Action

The Beatles have landed.

In a first look, Sony Pictures released a seires of photo postcards from The Beatles—A Four-Film Cinematic Event.

The four postcards, first distributed in Liverpool—the band’s hometown—New York City, Tokyo, and Hamburg, show the iconic rock stars as depicted in Sam Mendes’s upcoming biopic series.

Paul Mescal plays Paul McCartney. Getty Images

The four-part film series, releasing in April 2028, stars some of the U.K.’s brightest young acting talent, pulling Oscar nominee Paul Mescal as Paul McCartney, Harris Dickinson as John Lennon, Oscar nominee Barry Keoghan as Ringo Starr, and Joseph Quinn as George Harrison.

Each Beatle will be the subject of their own film.

It is unclear how much time each film will cover or how much overlap there will be among the four films.

The films will also feature many of the Fab Four’s partners, Saoirse Ronan as Linda McCartney, Anna Sawai as Yoko Ono, Aimee Lou Wood as Pattie Boyd, and Mia McKenna-Bruce as Maureen Starkey, as well as James Norton as the band’s manager Brian Epstein and Harry Lloyd as producer George Martin.

Harris Dickinson plays John Lennon. Getty Images

Mescal, 29, sports McCartney’s early 1960s bowl cut and dark, buttoned-up wardrobe in the postcard, striking perhaps the closest resemblance to his character’s real-life counterpart.

Dickinson, 29, portrays an older Lennon from the Let It Be recordings, who would’ve been about the same age as the actor. Lennon’s iconic circular, wire-frame glasses and shoulder-length hair also make an appearance.

Barry Keoghan plays Ringo Starr. Getty Images

As Starr, Keoghan, 33, wears a long bowl-cut and a polka-dot shirt, around the time he briefly left the band in 1968 during the recording of the White Album.

For Harrison, Quinn, 32, also lets his hair down and dons a grown-out beard, also from the band’s late ‘60s era.

The photo release comes 56 years after the best-selling band of all time performed their last concert on the rooftop of their Apple Corps headquarters.

The film has already begun production, as seen by Keoghan’s recent mop-top look.

Joseph Quinn plays George Harrison. Getty Images

The Beatles became worldwide sensations in the early ’60s through crooning love songs, driving fans into crazed fits—known as Beatlemania. In the next decade, the band would earn countless awards, dominate the record industry, and become the best-selling band of all time. In 1970, the band officially broke up as the four members pursued individual music careers.

McCartney and Starr are the only two living Beatles. Lennon was assassinated in 1980 in New York City, and Harrison died in 2001 after a prolonged bout with lung cancer.

The film will be released as a four-part cinematic experience. Gabe Ginsberg/WireImage

Mendes, director of Oscar winner 1917, announced the official cast at last year’s CinemaCon, calling the film the “first singable theatrical experience.”

“We’re not just making one film about the Beatles, we’re making four,” Mendes said at the time. “Perhaps this is a chance to understand them a little more deeply.”

Production for the films is already underway. They are scheduled for theatrical release in April 2028.