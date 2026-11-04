‘LOOK IN THE MIRROR’ Fox Star Calls Out Co-Host for Trying to ‘Sugarcoat’ Defeat He slammed his co-host for downplaying the real issue.

Lawrence Jones has clapped back at his Fox & Friends co-host, Ainsley Earhardt, after she tried to downplay Republicans’ sweeping midterm failures.

“If you’re waking up disappointed, if you are a conservative and you voted for Republicans and you’re looking across the map and you’re saying, ‘What is happening?’ especially Michigan where El-Sayed won, don’t be discouraged because this is normal,” Earhardt told viewers. “This is what happens usually in a midterm.”

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The president’s least favorite Democrat, Abdul El-Sayed, beat Trump-backed Republican Mike Rogers in Michigan. Brian Snyder/REUTERS

She explained that President Donald Trump, 80, has “dominated the political conversation for 11 years... and the more dominant the personality, the bigger the backlash.”

Earhardt said this week’s results are “exactly what happened to Ronald Reagan,” but seemed to be mixing up the results of his first and second midterm election. She then incorrectly said that the “same thing” happened to Bill Clinton and Barack Obama even though the wave against Trump was much larger.

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Jones wasn’t sold, arguing that the massive losses Republicans faced in the House and Senate in Tuesday’s midterm elections are more than the typical swing against an incumbent president. Pointing out that Democrats, whom he called “crazy radicals” with “socialist populist” messaging, have swung former red strongholds like Texas, Jones said this means Republicans “have to look in the mirror.”

James Talarico's Texas win is just one among a string of historic victories that will reshape the last two years of Trump's second presidency. Mike Segar/REUTERS

“You gotta get connections with your voters,” Jones told Earhardt. “I know people wanna blame candidate quality, like Ken Paxton, but when you lose Texas, the voters are trying to tell you something. And I’m sorry, it’s more than gas prices and the war. They’re sending a message. It’s almost as if they’re saying, ‘You didn’t act fast enough. You didn’t pay attention to my concerns enough.’”

Ken Paxton got a lot of Musk's money, and then lost. CALLAGHAN_O'HARE/REUTERS

Jones views the election results as a call for Republicans to make serious changes and to deliver on their promises to the voters, whom he believes they’ve let down.

“It does us no good to sugarcoat that,” he said as Earhardt glared at him. “You lick your wounds, you go back to the battlefield, but if you change nothing, expect this to grow.”

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