Fran Drescher has righted her wrongs. Or, at least, a few of them.

After The Nanny star was caught partying in Italy and brushing shoulders with noted Writers Guild strike scab Kim Kardashian earlier this week, Drescher, who is the president of the Screen Actors Guild, was lauded on social media Thursday for her strongly worded comments about the now-official SAG-AFTRA guild strike. If actors were afraid that Drescher wasn’t going to fight on their behalf, they should now be able to rest easy having seen the newly radicalized Drescher.

“If we don’t stand tall right now,” Drescher said at the press conference, where the SAG-AFTRA strike was officially announced, “we are all going to be in jeopardy of being replaced by machines.”

The Writers Guild of America has been on strike for over two months, fighting for streaming residuals and protesting against artificial intelligence. SAG will join the picket line at midnight tonight.

“We are the victims here,” Drescher said. “We are being victimized by a very greedy entity. I am shocked by the way the people we have been in business with are treating us. I cannot believe how far apart we are on so many things, how they plead poverty while giving millions of dollars to their CEOs. Shame on them! They are on the wrong side of history!”

Though the strike stems from incredibly serious issues concerning people’s livelihoods and carries with it many passionate emotions, social media users did have fun Thursday latching onto Drescher’s sudden and, daresay, inspiring fury. That’s our Fran Fine!

“The studios have made so many weird choices,” one Twitter user shared, “but the weirdest might just be pissing off a Queens woman with an iconically forceful voice.”

Others compared Drescher to the resistant cast of Newsies. Some argued Drescher could become president, following in the footsteps of former SAG president Ronald Reagan.

Take it easy—let’s not forget that Drescher has previously been outspoken policies that were considered anti-vax. Still, it’s good to see that she’s been able to step up for her SAG members when they need it most. Growth is growth, people! Norma Fran!