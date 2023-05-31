Kim Kardashian crossed a picket line of striking members of the Writers Guild of America in Manhattan on Wednesday morning, according to Warren Leight, a playwright and former showrunner of Law & Order: SVU.

“Sad to report that Kim Kardashian crossed our midtown picket line today,” Leight, a WGA strike captain, tweeted. “Ushered past us into a freight elevator in her chauffeured Escalade. Writers aren’t keeping up, but Kim Krossed Our Line.”

Earlier this month, the TV star and mogul was photographed heading into a meeting in Beverly Hills with a script for the next season of American Horror Story under her arm; Kardashian is starring in the show’s upcoming 12th season, which is currently in production despite the ongoing writers strike.

Kardashian has been spotted in New York City filming scenes for AHS since late April. Last Thursday, she was photographed shooting with co-star Emma Roberts on a Manhattan rooftop.

Kardashian was also filming AHS on Wednesday, Leight said.

“American Horror Story was shooting in midtown,” Leight told The Daily Beast. “We set up a line, she was driven past it into a waiting freight elevator. Building security guard put on a bulletproof vest which seemed over the top.”

Kardashian “kept herself invisible behind heavily tinted windows,” Leight explained, but the strikers “knew her call time, and she was driven in a bit ahead of it. Plus the degree of security massing before she arrived, then surrounding her car, pushing us away, [indicated it was Kardashian].” He added that he could tell it was her by “the size of her car. The darkness of the windows. And then, once she got in, people on the set confirmed she’d arrived.”

Kardashian “absolutely did not acknowledge the pickets,” Leight told The Daily Beast. “And we understand working actors are required to cross our lines until their contract is up at the end of June. Many of them agonize over that, or send support in other ways. She’s obviously in a position where she could either opt out of her episode, or tell the producers she’s not comfortable crossing a line. She chose to cross. That’s now part of her public image.”

The Daily Beast reached out to Kim Kardashian for comment.