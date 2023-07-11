Actors Union President Fran Drescher Slammed for Glam Italy Trip

CHEAT SHEET
SAG-AFTRA President Fran Drescher is catching flak for jetting off to Italy for a star-studded Dolce & Gabbana fashion extravaganza right in the middle of contract talks. Kim Kardashian posted to Instagram a photo of herself mugging with The Nanny actress at Sunday night’s closing show in Puglia—drawing instant derision. “Negotiating our possible strike from Italy seems like a strange strategy,” actor Lenny Jacobson tweeted. “The optics here are *truly* awful. Do better,” actress Briana Cap tweeted. Fleishman Is in Trouble creator Taffy Brodesser-Akner, who is on strike with the Writers Guild of America, sniped: “Some real let them eat cake vibes for the SAG-AFTRA members who were marching alongside us WGA members just this morning.”