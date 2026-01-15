‘Game of Thrones’ Siblings Reunite as Lovers in New Horror Movie

Sansa Stark and Jon Snow are back on the same screen—in a very different way.

Kit Harington and Sophie Turner star in the upcoming horror film The Dreadful, where they play a drifter and a starving widow in a dark tale about “demons who walk among us as men.” The former on-screen siblings play lovers this time, kept apart by a murderous family member.

In the trailer out this week, Anne (Turner) must choose between her burgeoning romance with Jago (Harington) and her codependent mother-in-law, Morwen (Marcia Gay Harden), in the aftermath of her husband’s death. With the new movie, Turner and Harington are once again taking on a period story, set in 15th-century medieval England.

"The Dreadful" is set in 15th-century England. YouTube/Lionsgate

The romantic arc between the would-be couple is a source of angst for Morwen, who lives in soul-crushing poverty with Anne as she awaits her son’s return, which never comes. “You must be very cautious not to give in to sin,” Morwen says in the trailer, as the clips show the developing romance.

Turner and Harington play lovers warned not to “not to give in to sin” in the new film. YouTube/Lionsgate

As Harington and Turner played two characters raised as siblings for eight years in one of the most popular television series of all time, Turner admitted that playing lovers was at times uncomfortable. “We play lovers, sorry guys—it’s really weird for all of us,” she told fans via Vogue in July.

Both actors admitted that playing lovers after years of playing siblings was "weird." Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for HBO

She’d previously revealed to Seth Meyers that she had advocated for Harington to play the role, who she recalled told her, “Yeah, I’d love to, but this is going to be really f---ing weird, Soph.”

Sure enough, Turner said they ended up “retching” after love filming scenes for the film, which is out in theaters and on digital on February 20.