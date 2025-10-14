GMA Lovebirds Announce Engagement ‘Nobody Asked’ For

The former Good Morning America stars who made headlines for losing their jobs when their romance hit the spotlight are now engaged.

T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach agreed to make things official “about a month ago,” they revealed on the newest episode of their podcast Amy & T.J. “We wanted to let you all know before anybody else was able to,” Holmes said, “We’ve learned that lesson, I guess, in the past about our relationship.”

Holmes and Robach’s romantic relationship was revealed by a Daily Mail report in 2022. Noam Galai/Getty Images

Holmes and Robach’s romantic relationship was revealed by a Daily Mail report in 2022, while each was still hosting GMA3 and married to other people. Holmes and Robach said they were each separated from their spouses before they began dating—but they were each terminated by ABC, which saw their relationship as a “distraction,” Robach revealed.

In an unexpected turn of events, Robach’s ex-husband Andrew Shue and Holmes’ ex-wife Marilee Fiebig began dating after their divorces from the respective stars finalized. They moved in together in February, according to Page Six.

Robach said she was so excited to break the news of her engagement to Holmes that she’d worn her ring in public in the hopes someone would ask her about it. “I was in three massive football stadiums three weekends in a row, wearing my engagement ring very proudly, very excitedly, and kept waiting for somebody to point it out,” she said, “And it never happened.”

“We haven’t been keeping it a secret, but nobody asked!” Holmes added.

Robach said she's been wearing her engagement ring for "weeks," but no one's asked her about it. MEGA/GC Images

Holmes confirmed that she was “dangling a ring in everybody’s face every chance you could, and nobody said a word.” The couple was “intimately engaged” with friends as she wore her ring for the past few weeks. “All of them are gonna think back and go, ‘Oh my god, how did we miss it?’”

“If people saw it, maybe they were just being polite,” she said.