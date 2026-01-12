Golden Globes Host Nikki Glaser Nails CBS News in Brutal Monologue

Comedian Nikki Glaser came out guns blazing in her second outing as host of the Golden Globe Awards Sunday night in Beverly Hills—with jokes that took aim at both the Trump Justice Department and the CBS network that was broadcasting the show.

Glaser began by welcoming the crowd of celebrities in the room and everyone watching at home to the Golden Globes: “Without a doubt, the most important thing that’s happening in the world right now.”

Host Nikki Glaser attends the 83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 11, 2026 in Beverly Hills, California. Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

“I cannot believe the amount of star power we have in this room tonight, it is insane,” she said from the stage. “So many A-listers... and by A-listers, I mean people who are on ‘a list’ that has been heavily redacted,” Glaser added, referring to the Epstein files, as the camera cut to Bill Maher in the audience. “And the Golden Globe for Best Editing goes to... the Justice Department!”

“And the award for most editing goes to CBS News!” Glaser said, calling out the network she was on for killing a 60 Minutes segment that was critical of the Trump administration. “Yes, CBS News: America’s newest place to see B.S. news.”

From there, Glaser moved on to less political, if equally scandalous material, about some of the biggest names in the crowd.

To Leonardo DiCaprio, she joked, “You’ve worked with every great director, you’ve won three Golden Globes, and an Oscar. The most impressive thing is that you were able to accomplish all that before your girlfriend turned 30.”

Nikki Glaser jokes about Leonardo DiCaprio’s young girlfriends while praising his achievements at the #GoldenGlobes:



“The most impressive thing is that you’ve been able to accomplish all of this before your girlfriend turned 30” pic.twitter.com/5uKpWMDZCW — Pop Base (@PopBase) January 12, 2026

As the actor smiled tightly in response, Glaser, 41, added, “Leo, I’m sorry I made that joke, it is cheap, I tried not to, but, like, we don’t know anything else about you, man... Open up!”

Glaser’s joke to Michael B. Jordan that when she saw him play twins in Sinners she was like “Nikki B. Jerkin’” came with a quick apology as well: “I’m sorry, Michael. Why did i make that joke? I should not have said that to you. That should’ve been a DM, my mistake.”

Michael B. Jordan attends the 83rd annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 11, 2026 in Beverly Hills, California. Matt Winkelmeyer/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

The 83rd annual Golden Globe Awards aired live on CBS and streamed on Paramount+ Sunday night. But if Paramount’s new owner David Ellison—and CBS News’ new editor-in-chief Bari Weiss—thought that meant they were immune from the host’s roasts, they were sorely mistaken.

And on top of that, 60 Minutes itself was pre-empted by the award show, sharing a statement on social media that the popular news magazine will be back with a new episode next Sunday, Jan. 18.