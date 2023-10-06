First, The Great British Baking Show had to ruin s’mores for us. Now, it’s tarnished our beloved burgers and sandwiches. Which comfort food is next?

This week, the bakers faced Biscuit Week. The 11 remaining contestants were asked to create marshmallow treats, custard creams, and more delectable bakes in their second week in the tent. Near the end of the episode, though, two bakers went head-to-head over tomatoes. Yes, tomatoes on…The Great British Baking Show. Huh?

Keith, an accountant from Hampshire, struggled with Biscuit Week. There was one point where the poor contestant was running around with a marshmallow on his forehead! Heading into the showstopper, Keith had one opportunity to turn his luck around and go for the win. The challenge was to create an “illusion biscuit display”—a.k.a. biscuits meant to resemble other foods—and Keith decided to recreate a special meal deal at his favorite seaside restaurant. The “illusion” is that what appears to be a tomato sandwich is actually soft and sweet, a dessert.

Keith’s “sandwich” earned mid-tier comments from judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith, but they had one big problem with it: The tomatoes didn’t look like tomatoes. They were plain red biscuits with dollops of yellow “mustard” on top.

“I’m not sure I’ve seen many tomatoes like that,” Paul said, while examining the bake.

Perhaps Keith’s tomato fiasco would’ve flown under the radar—if it weren’t for his fellow baker’s stunning burger. Josh was able to bake biscuit-tomatoes that were see-through, layering them on a stellar “burger” that earned him a revered Paul Hollywood handshake.

What made the moment so cringeworthy, though, was that as Prue held up Keith’s stunning tomato to show the tent, the cameras cut to Keith, who was grimacing in embarrassment. One might say he turned as red as a tomato.

Naturally, fans jumped in on social media to defend Keith. Why would the show cut right to him at such a humbling moment?

While Josh was in talks for Star Baker of the week—ultimately, the title went to Tasha and her dazzling “chicken katsu” bake—Keith was firmly planted at the bottom. Keith was sent home at the end of the episode, thanks to a handful of mistakes, including one sloppy tomato that really did him in.

“Participating in the Great British Bake Off has been the most fantastic and rewarding experience of my life and I’ve loved every single minute of it,” Keith wrote in his farewell letter. “If I’ve learnt anything it is to embrace every step of the Bake Off journey and not to underbake your biscuits.”

Such is the curse of GBBS: The bakers are so lovable that you never want to see them go. At least Keith can now head to the pub and get his favorite seaside meal deal.