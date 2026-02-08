Green Day Bails on ‘MAGA’ Lyric Change at Super Bowl

Green Day bailed on their anti-MAGA lyric change in their Super Bowl opener.

The Bay Area punk icons opened Super Bowl LX at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California, with a set capped by “American Idiot.”

But while frontman Billy Joe Armstrong had swapped the song’s lyrics, “I’m not a part of a redneck agenda,” to “I’m not a part of a MAGA agenda,” as recently as Friday, he passed on the change for Sunday’s broadcast, opting to skip the entire verse.

Green Day’s decision not to include the lyrics surprised viewers, with some expressing disappointment online.

Billy Joe Armstrong included the anti-MAGA lyric during a performance on Friday night. He also took aim at President Donald Trump and his administration specifically. Josh Edelson/Getty Images

The Daily Beast has reached out to the band’s representatives for comment.

By skipping the entire second verse, the band also passed on the line, “Well, maybe I’m the f----t, America.”

However, Armstrong, 53, did not hold back on the lyric, “The subliminal mindf--- America,” on the same song, though it was censored in NBC’s broadcast.

Armstrong originally wrote “American Idiot” as a protest song against the U.S.’s invasion of Iraq under President George W. Bush in 2003 and the media’s depiction of the war.

The Oakland native took aim at President Donald Trump and his administration during a special performance at Spotify’s Super Bowl party on Friday night.

He told ICE agents to “quit your shi--ty-a-- job,” and name-checked Trump, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller, and Vice President JD Vance.

“They’re gonna drop you like a bad f---ing habit. Come on this side of the line,” he said.

During the Friday performance, Armstrong also dedicated the band’s song “Holiday” to the city of Minneapolis, where protests have erupted over the Trump administration’s ICE surge and the killing of two American citizens by federal agents.

The rockstar altered lyrics in the song to reference sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein and his affiliation with politicians, changing “the representative from California has the floor” to “the representative from Epstein Island has the floor.”

Although Green Day played “Holiday” at the Super Bowl, the band transitioned into “Boulevard of Broken Dreams” before reaching the potential Epstein reference.

The band has long been outspoken against Trump and frequently uses lyric changes to jab at MAGA figures during performances.