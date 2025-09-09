Hilary Duff, 37, Announces Return to Music After 10-Year Hiatus

Hilary Duff is back in business.

The former Disney child star known for playing Lizzie McGuire in the eponymous show is gearing up to release new music—alongside a docuseries chronicling the comeback.

The show—directed and executive-produced by Sam Wrench, the director of Taylor Swift’s concert film for the “Eras” tour—charts Duff’s comeback to music following her 2015 album Breathe In. Breathe Out.

The documentary will document Duff’s life as she tries to balance “raising a family, recording new music, live show rehearsals, and preparing to perform on stage for the first time in over a decade,” People reported.

Duff, 37, is signed with Atlantic Records, although it is not yet known what she is recording or when it will be released.

Hilary Duff started acting from a young age and skyrocketed to fame with her role as Lizzie McGuire. Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

Duff also teased the news through an Instagram carousel captioned “new music … or something.” In one photo, Duff wraps her arms around her husband, producer and artist Matthew Koma, 38, as he plays the keyboard—perhaps hinting he’ll have a role in her next release.

In an August Instagram post, Duff reflected on the release of her 2003 album Metamorphosis. “As much as I look back and think this album doesn’t hold the emotional depth I look for today, I know my 14/15 year old self meant every word,” she wrote. “It sure as hell also landed on people at the right moment in time and set me off on a pretty epic adventure.”

Duff significantly changed her sound from her earlier work with her fifth album, Breathe In. Breathe Out. Whereas Metamorphosis and Most Wanted were classic Y2K pop-rock releases, her last album was a dance-pop album that collaborated with artists solidly rooted in the milieu of the 2010s, from Ed Sheeran to Tove Lo. Duff met Koma while working on the titular track together.

While the album was generally well-received by critics, it was not as commercially successful as Duff’s other albums. “I see you all blaming yourselves,” Duff wrote in a June Instagram post reflecting on its lack of commercial success, “not actually your fault (but really it was), just kidding, but don’t let it happen again…next time…okay,” she joked.