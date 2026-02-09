How False Rumors Spread About the Boy in Bad Bunny’s Halftime Show

One of the most discussed moments from Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl halftime show came when the artist handed a young boy a Grammy. But erroneous claims about the child’s identity spread like wildfire as soon as it happened.

The most widely spread claim on Sunday was that the boy featured in the show is Liam Conejo Ramos, the 5-year-old whose photo was taken while being separated from his father and detained by ICE in Minnesota, while wearing a blue knit hat with bunny ears.

An X post by left-wing influencer Ed Krassenstein, which misidentified the child as Ramos, has amassed more than 10 million views. But the New York Times reports that the boy is actually a child actor named Lincoln Fox Ramadan.

The Daily Beast has reached out to Krassenstein for comment.

X

Ramadan, 5, posted about his experience performing in the show on Instagram, writing, “I will remember this day forever! @badbunnypr.”

Ramos, after being detained at a Texas detention facility along with his father, Adrian Alexander Conejo Aria, for 12 days, was finally released back to their Minneapolis suburb earlier this month after reportedly falling ill due to the center’s conditions.

Despite DHS finding no criminal records or evidence that the Ecuadorian family was in the country illegally, the Trump administration expedited their asylum hearing to Friday, at which they could have faced immediate deportation.

Liam Conejo Ramos Columbia Heights Public Schools

The court granted the family a continuance, and Ramos remains in Minnesota for now. A school official told HuffPost that the ruling “provides additional time and with that, continued uncertainty for a child and his family.” DHS told the site that the hearing expedition was standard procedure.

Liam Conejo Ramos lies unresponsive in his father's arms in ICE detention during the visit by Reps. Jasmine Crockett and Joaquin Castro. X

Ramadan, on the other hand, enjoyed his experience in the halftime show, writing in an Instagram post that “it was my truest honor.”

Bad Bunny’s performance was slammed by the president, who called it “absolutely terrible, one of the worst, EVER!”