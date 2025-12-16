Howard Stern’s radio career continues, putting an end to rumors that his show would conclude.

The shock jock, 71, announced that he has signed a contract extension with SiriusXM and The Howard Stern Show will stick around for another three years. “I’m happy to announce that I’ve figured out a way to have it all,” he said in a clip from his final show of the year. “More free time and continuing to be on the radio. So yes, we are coming back for three years.”

Stern added, “I still do love being on the radio. I think the show is better than ever, I really do believe that in my heart,” before thanking the folks at SiriusXM and his colleagues, particularly his co-host Robin Quivers. “If Robin wasn’t up for it, then I wasn’t going to do it,” he said.

His announcement comes after months of speculation that SiriusXM would cancel his show due to his political views. There were claims that Stern would be canceled because of his consistent attacks on President Trump.

“Do you think the ‘Hate Trump’ business model that’s been in the entertainment business is going out of business because it’s not popular with the American people?” Trump posted over the summer, fueling the rumors that Stern and SiriusXM had “parted ways.”

Howard Stern is sticking around. Kevin Mazur/Getty for SiriusXM

Asked about Stern by a reporter, Trump added, “I used to do his show, used to have fun, but I haven’t heard that name in a long time. What happened? He got terminated?” The president went on to speculate that Stern “lost his audience” after he endorsed Hillary Clinton.

Stern himself told The Hollywood Reporter that there was “zero truth” to these rumors back in September.